RadNet, Inc. Reminds Investors of the Dedicated Conference Call and Presentation About the Recently Completed Acquisition of Gleamer SAS

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, reminds investors that on Thursday, March 5, 2026, investors are invited to join a dedicated conference call and presentation to hear more details about the recently completed acquisition of Gleamer SAS and RadNet’s Digital Health strategy. On the call, investors will also have the opportunity to ask questions of executive management.

Investor Call Details:

The conference call will take place at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time/10:30 am. Eastern Time/4:30 p.m. Central European Time by dialing 1-877-300-8521. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6026.

There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavi d .webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1754074&tp_key=f33cfae0ea . An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers using the passcode: 10207004

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for RadNet’s Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging.

DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in breast, chest, neuro, prostate and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-first operating system – DeepHealth OS – that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. https://deephealth.com

About Gleamer

Founded in 2017, Gleamer considers AI to be a key solution for addressing the sharp rise in demand for medical imaging, stemming from the challenges of an ageing population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the problems of access to healthcare. The company's suite of AI-powered solutions, across X-ray, Mammography, CT and now, MRI, supports radiologists and clinicians in their diagnoses, thereby improving reliability and reducing the time taken to read and process examinations. The relevance and exceptional performance of these solutions have been recognized worldwide thanks to 60 publications in highly regarded peer-reviewed journals. With 30+ million exams analyzed across over 2,250 locations, spanning 44 countries, Gleamer’s solutions are now widely acclaimed within the medical imaging industry. www.Gleamer.ai.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800