2026 "Nanjing Day" Economic and Trade Promotion Conference Successfully Held in Stuttgart, Germany

NANJING, China, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 "Nanjing Day" Economic and Trade Promotion Conference was successfully held in Stuttgart, Germany, on March 2 (Local Time). The event featured a main promotion session and three parallel seminars focusing on Smart Transportation, Smart Cities, and AI & Biopharmaceuticals, bringing together representatives from Chinese and German political, business, and academic circles to build a pragmatic platform for win-win cooperation.

The event took place just one week after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to China. Li Zhongjun, Mayor of Nanjing, stated that this mission aims to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both nations. He proposed deepening cooperation in technological innovation, industrial investment, and cultural exchange, expressing a desire to align interests with German partners to create a "model of mutual success."

Frank Nopper, Mayor of Stuttgart, remarked that China possesses formidable innovation capabilities. He emphasized that Stuttgart and Nanjing need each other as partners - not just to foster friendship, but to build a economic bridge. Following a visit to the "Nanjing-Stuttgart 30th Anniversary of Sister-City Cooperation Exhibition" during the 2025 CIIE, Nopper noted that his experiences in Nanjing had profoundly reshaped his perspective on China.

Germany remains Nanjing's largest economic and trade partner in Europe. Currently, 315 German-funded projects established in Nanjing, $2.22 billion in actual utilized German capital, and over $730 million in contracted investment to Germany. Total import and export volume with Germany exceeded $4.2 billion in 2025. Industry leaders such as Thyssenkrupp, BSH Home Appliances, and Phoenix Contact have significant operations in Nanjing.

Precision in Industrial Synergy. As Stuttgart is a global automotive powerhouse, Nanjing has carved out its own niche by developing one of the longest Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicle (NEV) supply chains in the Yangtze River Delta. The city hosts over 500 enterprises, covering the entire lifecycle from manufacturing to battery recycling. During the conference, the "Nanjing Investment Promotion Service Station (Germany) (Prep.)" was officially unveiled. Additionally, a series of high-priority projects spanning NEVs and Artificial Intelligence were signed.

In recent years, Nanjing has remained committed to its "Industrial Strong City" strategy, launching the Three-Year Action Plan for Investment Promotion in Germany. By focusing on the "1026" emerging industry clusters, the city is solidifying the industrial foundations of Sino-German cooperation. Jointly organized by the Nanjing Municipal Government and the Consulate General of the P.R.C. in Frankfurt, this event is expected to further deepen sister-city ties and provide new momentum for the upgrading of Sino-German local cooperation.

Source: The 2026 "Nanjing Day" Economic and Trade Promotion Conference