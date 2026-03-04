Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by UBS Group AG that UBS Group AG as of February 27, 2026, has decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously Holding in Nilfisk Holding after February 25, 2026 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 0.01% 0.09% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 6.14% 0.21% UBS Group AG total share capital in % 6.15% 0.30%



As of February 25, 2026, UBS Group AG directly or indirectly controls 81,422 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 0.30% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.





For further information, please contact:

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

njespersen@Nilfisk.com

