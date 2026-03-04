Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market Size to be Valued at USD 31.72 Billion by 2035; Owing to the Rising Mental Health Awareness – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per SNS Insider Research, the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market size is estimated at USD 8.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.72 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.81% over 2026-2035. The growth of the market is driven by increasing mental health awareness, rising prevalence of anxiety and depression disorders, and healthcare system integration of behavioral health services.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 8.87 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 31.72 billion

CAGR: 16.81% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market is estimated at USD 3.54 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.68 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.92% from 2026-2035. The U.S. represents the largest market for cognitive behavioral therapy, primarily driven by the widespread mental health awareness campaigns, federal policies supporting behavioral health integration, and well-developed telehealth infrastructure.

Rising Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Growing rates of mental health disorders, such as anxiety disorders, depression, PTSD, and stress-related conditions that call for evidence-based psychological interventions, take center stage as a growth driver for the cognitive behavioral therapy market share. The foundation of the market, the growth of the digital and teletherapy markets, and the expansion of the worldwide market share are all being driven by these solutions for mental health treatment and symptom management.

Limited Insurance Coverage May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

Since many patients who require mental health treatment face financial obstacles that prevent them from attending therapy regularly and following recommended treatment protocols, the market growth for cognitive behavioral therapy is further constrained by limited insurance coverage and high out-of-pocket costs. For mental health organizations, this could result in decreased therapeutic efficacy, restricted access, and treatment termination. As a result, in areas where mental health insurance benefits are insufficient and therapy is expensive, patient recovery outcomes deteriorate and market expansion is impeded.

Major Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Talkspace

BetterHelp

Lyra Health

Headspace Health

Cerebral

Spring Health

Mindstrong Health

SilverCloud Health

Sanvello

MindBeacon

Woebot Health

Mindbloom

NOCD

Modern Health

Brightside Health

7 Cups

Joyable

Ieso Digital Health

Koa Health

Calm

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The cognitive therapy segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 42.18% in 2025, owing to established evidence base for treating various mental health conditions. The dialectical behavior therapy segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 17.45% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand for emotion regulation skills training.

By Indications

By 2025, the depression segment contributed the largest revenue share of 34.56% due to high global prevalence rates, established treatment protocols and strong evidence supporting CBT effectiveness for depressive disorders. The anxiety segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 17.23% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing recognition of anxiety disorder prevalence and increasing acceptance of exposure-based therapy techniques.

By Age Group

The adult segment accounted for the largest share of the cognitive behavioral therapy market with about 58.72%, owing to high treatment-seeking rates in working-age populations globally. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 16.98% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as adults seek accessible teletherapy platforms globally.

By Service Provider

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share with approximately 46.34% in 2025, owing to established infrastructure for mental health services, availability of multidisciplinary treatment teams, and integration with primary care systems. The home care segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 18.12% between 2026 and 2035 due to rising demand for convenient therapy access globally.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the cognitive behavioral therapy market with a CAGR of 18.56%, as the awareness about mental health treatment importance, government mental health policy initiatives, and healthcare system integration of psychological services in developing nations is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 39.87% in 2025 of the cognitive behavioral therapy market due to an established mental health treatment infrastructure, comprehensive insurance coverage for behavioral health services, and increased public awareness regarding the benefits of evidence-based psychotherapy.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Talkspace (est. 2012) expanded its cognitive behavioral therapy service offerings with AI-enhanced treatment matching and asynchronous messaging capabilities, aiming to improve patient-therapist connections and therapeutic outcomes across its global user base.

, Talkspace (est. 2012) expanded its cognitive behavioral therapy service offerings with AI-enhanced treatment matching and asynchronous messaging capabilities, aiming to improve patient-therapist connections and therapeutic outcomes across its global user base. In May 2024, BetterHelp (Teladoc Health) (est. 2013) launched an enhanced video therapy platform featuring real-time symptom tracking and integrated wellness resources across North American markets, enhancing treatment continuity, patient engagement, and therapeutic relationship development.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TREATMENT UTILIZATION & PATIENT ENGAGEMENT METRICS – helps you analyze CBT session completion and adherence rates, average number of sessions per patient by condition, digital versus in-person therapy utilization patterns, and patient satisfaction and clinical outcome benchmarks.

– helps you analyze CBT session completion and adherence rates, average number of sessions per patient by condition, digital versus in-person therapy utilization patterns, and patient satisfaction and clinical outcome benchmarks. DIGITAL THERAPY PLATFORM & TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION INDEX – helps you track mobile app downloads and active user growth, teletherapy adoption by provider type, AI chatbot and automated therapy tool utilization, and integration rates of virtual reality and digital therapeutics in CBT delivery.

– helps you track mobile app downloads and active user growth, teletherapy adoption by provider type, AI chatbot and automated therapy tool utilization, and integration rates of virtual reality and digital therapeutics in CBT delivery. INSURANCE COVERAGE & REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate mental health parity compliance across regions, average reimbursement rates for CBT services, out-of-pocket cost trends impacting patient affordability, and employer-sponsored mental health benefit coverage expansion.

– helps you evaluate mental health parity compliance across regions, average reimbursement rates for CBT services, out-of-pocket cost trends impacting patient affordability, and employer-sponsored mental health benefit coverage expansion. THERAPIST WORKFORCE & CAPACITY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess supply and demand gaps for CBT-certified therapists, enrollment and certification trends in training programs, provider network adequacy, patient wait time statistics, and workforce distribution across digital and in-person settings.

– helps you assess supply and demand gaps for CBT-certified therapists, enrollment and certification trends in training programs, provider network adequacy, patient wait time statistics, and workforce distribution across digital and in-person settings. PROVIDER SUSTAINABILITY & RETENTION METRICS – helps you understand therapist burnout levels, retention rates within digital platforms, workload distribution trends, and long-term workforce sustainability influencing service accessibility and market growth.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.87 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 31.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.81% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026–2035 Historical Data 2022–2024 Key Segments • By Type (Cognitive therapy, Dialectical behavior therapy, Multimodal therapy, Rational emotive behavior therapy (REBT)

• By Indications (Addiction, Anger Issues, Depression, Anxiety, Panic Attacks, Phobias)

• By Age Group (Children, Adult, Geriatric)

• By Service provider (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centres, Home Care, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

