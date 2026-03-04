Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Report 2026-2032: $21.97 Bn Market is Evolving As Manufacturers Respond to Technology Innovation, Regulations, Rising Pressure for Operational Efficiency

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market grew from USD 20.55 billion in 2025 to USD 21.97 billion in 2026. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.26%, reaching USD 33.56 billion by 2032.

This positive outlook is driven by substantial advances in automation, digital integration, and expansion of biopharmaceutical production, fostering robust capital investment globally. Sustained momentum is underpinned by evolving compliance requirements, rising demand for flexible manufacturing, and industry-wide sustainability initiatives.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market is evolving as manufacturers respond to technology innovation, regulatory realignment, and rising pressure for operational efficiency. Senior decision-makers seeking actionable guidance will find this research essential for navigating disruption and supporting organizational agility in competitive environments.

Key Takeaways

The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market sits at the intersection of scientific advancement and operational modernization, with leaders capitalizing on automation and real-time analytics to enhance throughput and compliance.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturing, especially through adoption of single use systems, is substantially increasing equipment demand and driving differentiated supplier offerings focused on campaign agility and contamination control.

Contract manufacturers are investing in advanced machinery to expand outsourced production capabilities, while pharmaceutical companies strike a balance between new installations and upgrades for process control and scalability.

Regulatory changes are prompting closer collaboration among engineering, quality, and supply chain teams to embed data integrity, traceability, and validation protocols directly into workflows.

Regional investment focus varies: North America prioritizes compliance and onshore capacity, Europe and MEA seek scalable modular solutions, and Asia Pacific is accelerating flexible, multi-product facility investments.

Sustainability measures, such as retrofits for energy and water efficiency, are rising in importance-impacting procurement decisions and broadening the criteria for supplier selection.

Scope & Segmentation

Equipment Types : Includes tablet presses, coating systems, granulators, fluid bed dryers, chromatography units, bioreactors, fermenters, lyophilizers, mixers, and liquid filling machines.

: Includes tablet presses, coating systems, granulators, fluid bed dryers, chromatography units, bioreactors, fermenters, lyophilizers, mixers, and liquid filling machines. Technologies : Encompasses single use systems, process analytical technology, digital integration for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, advanced automation, and modular control systems.

: Encompasses single use systems, process analytical technology, digital integration for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, advanced automation, and modular control systems. End Users : Serves contract manufacturing organizations, integrated pharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and dedicated research institutes.

: Serves contract manufacturing organizations, integrated pharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and dedicated research institutes. Applications : Aseptic filling, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, oral liquid production, parenteral operations, and solid dosage output.

: Aseptic filling, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, oral liquid production, parenteral operations, and solid dosage output. Regions: Coverage spans Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific-each with distinct investment patterns, regulatory drivers, and technology adoption rates.

Why This Report Matters

Enables senior executives to benchmark technology strategies, assess supplier ecosystems, and inform capital deployment for long-term operational resilience.

Presents critical segmentation and regional insights that refine strategic positioning in response to shifting market and regulatory landscapes.

Delivers actionable recommendations and risk mitigation tactics for navigating tariff changes, digital transformation, and sustainability mandates.

Conclusion

With sustained growth and dynamic regulatory evolution, aligning technology adoption and sourcing strategies remains essential. This research provides senior decision-makers clear, actionable guidance for building resilient, innovative, and future-ready pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $33.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

ACG Pvt. Ltd.

ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Ambica Pharma Machines Pvt. Ltd.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Glatt GmbH

IDEX Corporation

IMA Group

Jinhu Ginhong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Komachine Inc.

Korber AG

Lee Industries

Maquinaria Industrial Dara, S.L.

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

MG2 s.r.l.

Niverplast B.V.

Paul Mueller Company

Romaco Group

Senieer

Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

UNITED PHARMATEK LLC

