Amesite’s NurseMagic™ Named Finalist for Nurse.org “Best of Nursing: AI Nursing Tool” Award

DETROIT, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) today announced that its AI-powered healthcare platform, NurseMagic™, has been named a finalist in Nurse.org’s “Best of Nursing Awards” in the AI Nursing Tool category. The recognition from one of the largest online nursing communities comes less than two years after launch and as Amesite scales NurseMagic™ into the U.S. post-acute care market, which recent analyses estimate at roughly $460–510 billion in 2025 and project to reach more than $800 billion by 2035.

Clinicians in post-acute care spend a significant share of their time on documentation and administrative tasks that are essential for reimbursement and compliance but reduce time available for direct care. NurseMagic™ addresses this problem with structured, AI-assisted documentation designed to help clinicians complete high-quality notes more efficiently while supporting organizational governance, defensibility, and scalability.

Amesite launched NurseMagic™ to individual nurses and caregivers first, rapidly scaling across all 50 states and multiple countries. This user-first strategy enabled the company to validate the product in daily clinical workflows before selling into enterprises, building a large, engaged community and generating the usage data required to harden the platform for post-acute operators.

Following the May 2025 launch of the NurseMagic™ Teams+ tier and a June 2025 product upgrade, the Company reported a 2.4x quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue. After the July 2025 launch of a census-based Enterprise tier, revenues increased 82% in the next reported quarter and a further 69% quarter-over-quarter in the subsequent period. In September 2025, Amesite reported 63% revenue growth from NurseMagic™ Enterprise, noting that enterprise sales had surpassed sales to individual users.

Today, less than 2 years since launch, NurseMagic™ supports post-acute providers seeking to reduce after-hours charting, improve documentation defensibility, and standardize workflows across home health, hospice, skilled nursing, and related settings. The platform’s architecture scales from individual clinicians to census-based enterprise deployments and an AI-native EMR, and is designed to reduce operational friction. The AI-native NurseMagic™ EMR, announced in December 2025, is designed to coexist with or replace legacy systems and to address a long-term care and post-acute software market that some forecasts expect to grow at double-digit annual rates through 2035.

“Serving nurses first is how we earned the right to serve post-acute,” said Madison Bush, Director of Corporate Operations at NurseMagic™. “We started by listening at scale to nurses, caregivers, and non-clinical staff using NurseMagic™ on real shifts. That community told us where AI was genuinely valuable, and their input shaped our workflows, governance, and pricing. We strongly believe that recognition by Nurse.org – less than 2 years after our beta launch – demonstrates value to both our customers and our shareholders.”

“As we’ve shared with investors, NurseMagic™’s revenue growth has come in clear stages, aligned with the rollout of progressively higher-value product tiers,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite. “We went from assistant, to enterprise, to EMR based on what nurses and operators showed us they needed. Being named a finalist by Nurse.org is further external validation that the platform is solving real problems in a market measured in hundreds of billions of dollars. We believe that our AI-native EMR, built on this foundation, can capture meaningful share of the post-acute segment and continue to drive revenue growth.”

Voting for Nurse.org’s “Best of Nursing Awards” is currently open through the organization’s website. As a finalist for the “Best of Nursing: AI Nursing Tool” award, NurseMagic™ continues advancing its mission of giving nurses more time for patient care while helping healthcare organizations operate more efficiently, compliantly, and sustainably.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven software company focused on delivering technology platform solutions. Its flagship product, NurseMagic™, is designed to streamline clinical documentation, support point-of-care decision-making, and deliver actionable operational insight, and has expanded from an assistant for individual clinicians into an enterprise platform that includes an electronic medical record (EMR) offering. NurseMagic™ is used by used by over 100 professions across all 50 states and over 20 countries. Built on proprietary AI and designed to meet applicable regulatory and security requirements, the platform serves B2B and B2C users with capabilities that include workflow integration and multilingual support.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

ir@amesite.com