From Pain to Prevention: How Dubai’s Urologist is Saving Kidneys and Lifestyles





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures remain a focal point for residents in the Gulf, one of the top urologist in Dubai, Dr. Kamalesh Kumar Devaraj, is raising awareness about the rising incidence of kidney stones. With over 20 years of clinical experience, Dr. Kamalesh emphasizes that the unique climate of the UAE requires a proactive approach to urological health, particularly for those prone to dehydration and metabolic imbalances.

Kidney stones, or nephrolithiasis, are a common concern in the region. The high temperatures and humidity of the UAE can lead to rapid fluid loss, which increases the concentration of minerals in the urine, making stone formation more likely. "Prevention is the most effective treatment we have," says Dr. Kamalesh, a leading urologist in Dubai and founder of the Dr. Kamalesh Kidney Stone Clinic.

Expert Tips for Prevention in the UAE

To help residents stay stone-free, Dr. Kamalesh recommends the following strategies:

Precision Hydration: Aim for 2.5 to 3 liters of water daily. Monitor urine color, if it is dark yellow, you are likely dehydrated.

Aim for 2.5 to 3 liters of water daily. Monitor urine color, if it is dark yellow, you are likely dehydrated. Sodium Reduction: High salt intake increases calcium in the urine, which is a primary building block for stones.

High salt intake increases calcium in the urine, which is a primary building block for stones. Metabolic Profiling: For those with a history of stones, a professional evaluation can identify the specific chemical imbalances causing them.



Advanced Treatment Options

For patients already suffering from stones, Dr. Kamalesh’s clinic specializes in "No Hole Surgery" — minimally invasive procedures that ensure faster recovery and less discomfort. These include:

RIRS (Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery): Using advanced lasers to dust stones without any external incisions.

Using advanced lasers to dust stones without any external incisions. ESWL (Shockwave Lithotripsy): Non-invasive sound waves that break stones from outside the body.

Non-invasive sound waves that break stones from outside the body. Laser Stone Surgery: Utilizing state-of-the-art technology for bloodless and painless stone removal.



About Dr. Kamalesh

Dr. Kamalesh Kumar Devaraj is a highly decorated Specialist Urologist and Kidney Transplant Surgeon. With a career spanning two decades across India and the UAE, he has performed over 200 kidney transplants and thousands of urological procedures. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and holds multiple international certifications in Robotic and Laparoscopic surgery.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit drkamaleshkidneystoneclinic.com.

Media Contact: Dr Kamalesh Kumar

Email: Drkamaldevkumar@gmail.com

Website: https://drkamaleshkidneystoneclinic.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/830df6cd-e6f8-485c-9dc4-60b42da2c72e