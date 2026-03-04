Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 4 March 2026
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 6 March 2026
Effective from 6 March 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 6 March 2026 to 8 June 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030513155, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 6 March 2026: 3.4280% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
