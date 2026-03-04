IT Equipment Power Distribution Unit Market Forecast Report 2025-2032

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Equipment Power Distribution Unit Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IT Equipment Power Distribution Unit market demonstrated sustained growth, with revenue advancing from USD 1.26 billion in 2024 to USD 1.31 billion projected for 2025. Market momentum is underscored by a steady CAGR of 4.40%, fueling expectations of USD 1.78 billion by 2032.

The IT Equipment Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market is transforming rapidly as digital infrastructure evolves. Senior decision-makers are navigating complex challenges in power resilience, compliance, and operational efficiency, driving demand for advanced, adaptable power delivery across enterprise and data center environments.

This trajectory is driven by critical demand from hyperscale, enterprise, and edge data centers, all requiring reliable and scalable PDUs for effective energy management. Emerging technologies such as remote monitoring and automated power management strengthen operational reliability and ensure compliance amid increasingly complex infrastructure portfolios. The market reflects priorities in uptime maximization, seamless integration, and adaptability to shifting regulatory, operational, and sustainability needs.

Key Takeaways

Intelligent PDUs with integrated monitoring and controls are increasingly standard, enabling companies to optimize energy efficiency while supporting sustainability initiatives within digital infrastructure strategies.

Greater deployment of edge computing and high-density IT environments is driving adoption of modular, hot-swap-ready power distribution for more agile maintenance and improved system continuity.

Industries such as finance, healthcare, and defense continue to emphasize ruggedization, data security, and strict compliance, influencing the precise requirements for PDU procurement and deployment.

Regulatory evolution and infrastructure growth challenge vendors to develop interoperable, cybersecure solutions that interface seamlessly with broader facility and IT ecosystems.

Expansion of managed service models and strategic partnerships supports scaling and differentiating power distribution management in distributed or multi-location IT environments.

Scope & Segmentation

PDU Types: Portfolio includes Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) units, basic PDUs, intelligent PDUs, hot-swap-ready models, metered, monitored, and switched PDUs. Each type is engineered to address redundancy, data-driven control, and robust energy management for varied operational demands.

Portfolio includes Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) units, basic PDUs, intelligent PDUs, hot-swap-ready models, metered, monitored, and switched PDUs. Each type is engineered to address redundancy, data-driven control, and robust energy management for varied operational demands. Power Ratings: Offerings range from below 5kVA, 5kVA to 10kVA, and above 10kVA, providing flexibility for IT and enterprise environments with diverse load requirements and scalability imperatives.

Offerings range from below 5kVA, 5kVA to 10kVA, and above 10kVA, providing flexibility for IT and enterprise environments with diverse load requirements and scalability imperatives. Phase Options: Both single-phase and three-phase units are available to suit multiple power architectures and performance standards in data center and enterprise network deployments.

Both single-phase and three-phase units are available to suit multiple power architectures and performance standards in data center and enterprise network deployments. Mounting Types: Deployment flexibility is supported through cabinet, floor, wall, and rack (horizontal and vertical) options, facilitating integration into new and legacy environments.

Deployment flexibility is supported through cabinet, floor, wall, and rack (horizontal and vertical) options, facilitating integration into new and legacy environments. End-User Industries: Served sectors span Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Government and Defense; Healthcare; IT and Telecommunications; and Manufacturing. Each industry segment applies distinct performance standards, regulatory frameworks, and operational priorities when selecting PDUs.

Served sectors span Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Government and Defense; Healthcare; IT and Telecommunications; and Manufacturing. Each industry segment applies distinct performance standards, regulatory frameworks, and operational priorities when selecting PDUs. Regional Segments: The market covers the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Key focus countries include the United States, China, India, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, each influenced by regional regulations, infrastructure maturity, and procurement strategies that shape adoption patterns.

The market covers the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Key focus countries include the United States, China, India, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, each influenced by regional regulations, infrastructure maturity, and procurement strategies that shape adoption patterns. Enabling Technologies: The competitive landscape is shaped by IoT sensors, AI-powered analytics, modular system design, and advanced cybersecurity features. These facilitate secure, remote energy management, informed decision-making, and efficiency optimization across interconnected assets.

Tariff Impact on IT Equipment Power Distribution Units

Recent US tariffs on key PDU components have introduced new cost and supply chain complexities for global manufacturers. In response, market participants are prioritizing regional production, diversified sourcing, and resilient procurement strategies to sustain business continuity. As manufacturers and buyers adapt, supply chain robustness and modular deployment are rising in prominence, especially for mission-critical power infrastructure investments.

Why This Report Matters

Supports IT and facility decision-makers in crafting future-ready power distribution strategies aligned with resilience and environmental objectives.

Provides strategic insights into compliance, supply chain management, and regional deployment, equipping procurement and operations teams to address evolving requirements.

Empowers senior stakeholders to benchmark practices against changing market standards, optimizing infrastructure lifecycle planning.

Conclusion

The IT Equipment Power Distribution Unit market is advancing through intelligent solutions and industry partnerships. Strategic alignment between technology evolution and robust supply chains will remain essential to building sustainable, high-performance infrastructure.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights



Growing adoption of intelligent remote power monitoring systems enabling real-time data analytics for IT equipment health and efficiency

Integration of modular power distribution units with hot-swappable components to minimize downtime during data center maintenance

Rising demand for high-capacity three-phase PDUs supporting higher power densities in hyper-scale cloud computing facilities

Increased focus on energy-efficient PDU solutions with automated load balancing and power factor correction technologies for sustainability

Expansion of vertical rack-mounted PDU designs with customizable outlet configurations for optimized space utilization in edge data centers

Surge in development of intelligent PDUs with predictive maintenance capabilities powered by machine learning algorithms for fault prevention

Emphasis on cybersecurity-hardened PDUs with secure firmware and encrypted remote access management to safeguard critical infrastructure

Companies Featured

Eaton Corporation Plc

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Canon Electronic Business Machines (CEBM)

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

DAXTEN Ltd

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Enlogic Systems, LLC by nVent

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co., Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Legrand S.A.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

Panduit Corp.

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG by riedhelm Loh Group

StarTech.com Ltd.

Synaccess Networks Inc.

Toshiba International Corporation

Vertiv Group Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic392y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment