Beijing Chaoyang Unveils 16 Measures to Comprehensively Safeguard International Corporate Cooperation

BEIJING, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a frontline hub for opening up, Beijing's Chaoyang District recently hosted the 2026 Beijing Chaoyang Business Environment and High-Quality Development Conference, where it officially released the 16 Measures to Support the International Development of Enterprises in Chaoyang District . These measures are designed to provide precise navigation and robust empowerment for enterprises "going global," helping diverse market entities navigate international cooperation with stability and long-term success.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Over the past five years, Chaoyang has achieved remarkable results. Its GDP has climbed two 100-billion-yuan thresholds, reaching 966.85 billion yuan in 2025, with 377,000 market entities contributing to a landscape of diversified development. Consequently, the industrial pattern driven by the dual engines of commerce and technology has become increasingly solid.

Looking ahead to the next five years, Chaoyang is committed to forging a world-class business environment. On one hand, it will leverage its industrial space advantages to strengthen key functional zones and revitalize rural development potential, creating a new pattern of integrated industry and urban development. On the other hand, it will upgrade enterprise services to ensure beneficial policies reach companies quickly and directly. By prioritizing the construction of the International Demonstration Zone for Integrated Legal and Commercial Services, Chaoyang aims to build a solid foundation of rule of law and regulatory support for cross-border development.

At the conference, Chaoyang also launched the "100 Science Parks" initiative, planning to establish a comprehensive matrix of 100 science parks within five years. By coordinating multiple stakeholders across the entire innovation chain, the district will cultivate strategic industries such as artificial intelligence and future tracks like quantum information. This effort aims to accelerate the cultivation of new quality productive forces (NQPFs), injecting momentum into Chaoyang's role as a demonstration zone for the integrated development of NQPFs and as the main engine of the international technological innovation center.

The newly released 16 Measures to Support the International Development of Enterprises in Chaoyang District cover five key dimensions: service optimization, professional empowerment, factor assurance, risk prevention, and policy support, building a comprehensive, refined, and end-to-end support system for enterprises going overseas. In terms of services, a synergistic "Online + Offline" model is being created, featuring the city's first district-level comprehensive online service platform for enterprises going global, alongside "One South, One North" offline empowerment centers. Professionally, the district is strengthening cross-border legal services and financial and accounting support to widen financing channels and enhance compliance levels. Regarding essential factors, bottlenecks in the cross-border flow of capital, data, and personnel are being removed; by leveraging various policy tools and professional platforms, the district ensures the efficient and convenient flow of these elements. For risk management, the online platform is utilized to push risk alerts and guide enterprises in using financial instruments to ensure safety during overseas expansion. On the policy front, a special fund for "going global" has been established, offering eligible enterprises investment support of up to 1 million yuan and rewards for repatriated earnings of up to 3 million yuan.

Since Chaoyang is China's No. 1 district in terms of international engagement and exchange, internationalization is its distinct hallmark. The implementation of these measures represents not only a significant practice in continuously optimizing the business environment and cultivating new growth drivers but also a powerful move to expand high-standard opening-up. In the future, Beijing Chaoyang will continue to strive to become a new hub for global technological innovation and international trade development. Chaoyang sincerely invites global partners to join hands, seize development opportunities, and create a win-win future together.

Source: 2026 Beijing Chaoyang Business Environment and High-Quality Development Conference