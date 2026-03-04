WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON Entertainment” or “the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

March 5, 2026

Presentation Time: 7:45 am PT

Location: San Francisco, CA

Deutsche Bank 34th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

March 10, 2026

Location: Palm Beach, FL

Bernstein Internet & AI Conference

March 26, 2026

Location: Hong Kong

Morgan Stanley presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.webtoon.com/.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, and the company’s content partners include Discord, HYBE, and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 160 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad--the world’s leading webnovel platform--WEBTOON Productions, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE MANGA, and eBookJapan, among others.

