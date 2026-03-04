Media group Mediatech named one of Europe’s 1000 fastest-growing companies

Mediatech, a Lithuanian-founded specialized digital media group, was named one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies in the prestigious Financial Times 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Mediatech is in the ranking for the very first time. The company ranked 138th out of 1000 companies and is the number one fastest-growing company from Lithuania this year.

The FT 1000, compiled annually by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, ranks Europe’s fastest-growing companies based on their highest annual revenue growth over the past four years. To make the list, companies' 2021 revenue had to be at least €100,000, and their 2024 revenue had to be at least €1.5 million.

“Over the past six years, we've established ourselves in the industry through consistency and a clear long-term strategy. Being included in the FT list is a huge milestone for our team, and it shows that we're on the right path,” says Dainius Vanagas, CEO of Mediatech.

Founded in 2019, Mediatech began with Cybernews, a platform built to make cybersecurity and digital privacy topics easily understandable and relatable. Now the company manages global specialized news portals such as WellnessPulse, InvestorsObserver, and several other brands.

In 2025, Mediatech’s channels attracted over 100 million readers and viewers interested in cybersecurity, technology, finance, and health topics.

The company ranked 3rd out of all Media and Telecommunications companies in this year's Financial Times 1000: Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 ranking.

