Here to Report Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on March 12, 2026

BEIJING, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Here Group Limited (NASDAQ: HERE) (“Here” or the “Company”), an IP-based pop toy company dedicated to creating beloved collectibles and trend-defining experiences, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 12, 2026 (07:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Here Group Limited Q2 FY2026 Earnings Call

Pre-register Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207117/103685ff5fa

All participants may use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive an email with a set of participant dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique PIN to join the conference call.

The replay will be accessible through March 19, 2026 by dialing the following numbers: International:

United States Toll Free:

Replay Access Code: 1-412-317-0088

1-855-669-9658

8306387

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.heregroup.com.

About Here Group Limited

The Company, through its HERE奇梦岛 brand, creates collectible pop toys that spark joy and inspire global culture. With innovative design and storytelling at its core, the Company delivers immersive experiences that connect deeply with collectors worldwide. Guided by joy, integrity, wonder, and co-creation, the Company is building vibrant cultural ecosystems where fans shape and share dreams.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.heregroup.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

Tina Tang

Here Group Limited

Email: ir@heregroup.com

Tel: +852 2988-8279

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: Heregroup.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429