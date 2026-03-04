Hitachi Rail and the City of Turin: a contract for Metro Line 2

Agreement worth over €480 million for more modern and sustainable urban mobility.

Opening scheduled by 2033.





TURIN, Italy, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Rail will design and deliver the rolling stock and signaling systems for the “Rebaudengo–Politecnico” section of Turin Metro Line 2 for the client Infra.To, strengthening its position as a leading technology partner in the development of highly innovative and fully automated metro systems.

The total value of the project is approximately €481.6 million, of which €388.5 million relates to the base section corresponding to the “Rebaudengo–Porta Nuova” lot, and €93.1 million refers to the optional “Porta Nuova–Policlinico” section, which may be activated at a later stage.

In its final configuration, Line 2 will extend for a total of approximately 28 km and will include 31 stations, with all vehicles being entirely ‘Made in Italy’. The opening of the first section is planned by 2033.

Each train will be certified to accommodate 336 standing passengers, 68 seated passengers, 2 spaces for passengers with reduced mobility, and 4 bicycle spaces, for a total capacity of 404 passengers.

The vehicles are designed to ensure high standards of capacity, accessibility, and comfort, while being fully integrated with the line’s automation systems.

The new metro will be equipped with the latest-generation CBTC (Communications-Based Train Control) signalling system in GoA4 (Grade of Automation 4) configuration, the highest level of automation currently available. This system enables fully driverless train operation: starting, stopping, and door operation are completely automated. This cutting-edge technology ensures high levels of service reliability and transport capacity. The trains operating on the line will also be equipped with HMAX, Hitachi Rail’s advanced digital asset management solution, which collects both vehicle and line data in real time to monitor the system and enable prompt intervention when necessary.

Currently implemented on over 2,000 trains, HMAX combines advanced sensor technologies with the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence and edge computing (data processing close to its source) to maximize rail performance, extend asset life, and optimize costs.



Thanks to HMAX, Turin will benefit from a modern and sustainable metro system set to transform mobility across the city.

Luca D’Aquila, Global COO of Hitachi Rail, said: “The new Line 2 in Turin will significantly enhance the city’s public transport network, where Hitachi Rail is already present with the new trams, improving connectivity between different urban areas and encouraging the shift from private vehicles to public transport. Through fully automated, digital, and energy-efficient solutions, we continue to support a concrete transition towards low-emission mobility models, leveraging industrial and technological expertise developed globally and rooted in the Italian production system.”

Prof. Bernardino Chiaia, CEO of Infra.To, said: “The awarding of the contract for the trains and signaling system of Line 2 marks a fundamental milestone in the development of Turin’s new metro. The collaboration with Hitachi Rail will enable the city to equip itself with a modern, fully automated, and highly technological infrastructure in line with the most advanced international standards. Infra.To and the City of Turin thus continue their commitment to developing an efficient, safe, and sustainable public transport system.”

Media Contact:

Ed Brown: Ed.brown@hitachirail.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ebba88e-069a-4ceb-8d41-76dbb53512df