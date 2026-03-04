Climb Announces U.S. Partnership with LogicMonitor

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), announced a new partnership with LogicMonitor, the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT.

Climb will bring LogicMonitor’s AI-first hybrid observability platform to its partner ecosystem, enabling VARs and MSPs to deliver predictive, full-stack observability across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Powered by Edwin AI, LogicMonitor helps partners move customers beyond reactive monitoring by anticipating issues before they impact operations, unifying visibility across complex infrastructures, and turning signals into actionable outcomes at scale. This partnership strengthens Climb’s ability to equip partners with in-demand solutions that drive resilience, differentiation, and long-term customer value.

“Modern IT environments are reaching a level of complexity where reactive monitoring simply is not enough,” said Daniel Gad, Regional Vice President of Sales, North American MSP and Channel at LogicMonitor. “Climb’s people-first, partner-focused approach aligns strongly with how we go to market. Together, we are equipping VARs and MSPs with an AI-first observability platform that helps customers anticipate issues before they escalate, operate with greater resilience, and stay focused on innovation rather than firefighting.”

Through this agreement, Climb is expanding its U.S. observability portfolio with LogicMonitor’s AI‑first platform, giving Climb’s partners a simplified path to deliver enterprise‑grade, full‑stack visibility across complex on‑premises, hybrid, and multi‑cloud environments. The collaboration reinforces Climb’s role as the industry’s emerging vendor distributor focused on bringing in‑demand, next‑generation solutions to market and empowering partners to move faster, capture new opportunities, and deliver high‑value services that keep even the most complex customer environments running predictably and resiliently.

“This partnership is a strong fit with Climb’s people‑first approach to distribution,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb. “We’re committed to bringing innovative, high‑value solutions to the channel and equipping our partners with the relationships, resources, and support they need to move faster, capture new opportunities, and deliver high‑value services that keep even the most complex customer environments running predictably and resiliently.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078

About Climb

Climb is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com , call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn !

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® is the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, enabling enterprises to operate complex digital systems with greater resilience, efficiency, and confidence. By unifying visibility from user to code across infrastructure, cloud, Internet, and digital experience, LogicMonitor delivers the intelligence required to anticipate issues, eliminate blind spots, and take action automatically. Powered by Edwin AI, LogicMonitor helps IT and business leaders reduce operational toil, protect revenue, and accelerate innovation in an increasingly complex digital world.