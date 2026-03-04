National Civil Rights Museum Hosts Activist Tamika D. Mallory for a Powerful Book Talk on I Lived to Tell the Story

Memphis, TN, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its Women’s History Month celebration, the National Civil Rights Museum will host trailblazing social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory on Thursday, March 12, for a compelling book talk and conversation centered on her new memoir, I Lived to Tell the Story.

Mallory, cofounder of the historic Women’s March and cofounder of Until Freedom, moves beyond the headlines and podiums in this deeply personal narrative. I Lived to Tell the Story invites readers into the private moments that shaped her not only as an activist but as a woman navigating love, loss, motherhood, trauma, and healing.

Mallory’s upcoming appearance marks a meaningful return to Memphis. Her last visit to the National Civil Rights Museum was eight years ago, during MLK50, the 50th-anniversary commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. That historic gathering drew global leaders, activists, artists, and advocates to the Lorraine Motel to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and recommit to the work of justice.

Returning now with a memoir centered on truth, healing, and personal restoration, Mallory’s presence underscores the continuum between past and present movements for civil and human rights. The site selection underscores that the Museum remains a sacred space for truth-telling, reflection, and civic engagement.

“Tamika Mallory represents a generation of leaders who are willing to confront injustice publicly while also doing the courageous work of self-examination privately,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, Museum President. “Her return to the sacred space, after standing with us during MLK50, reflects the ongoing evolution of the movement. The struggle for justice is not only fought in the streets; it is also fought within ourselves. Her memoir reminds us that healing and activism are not separate journeys.”

The daughter of civil rights organizers in Harlem, Mallory was raised in the tradition of grassroots advocacy and community mobilization. Yet in this memoir, she shares chapters of her life rarely seen by the public: the trauma of sexual assault, the strain of public scrutiny, the personal cost of movement leadership, and the ongoing journey to reclaim peace and wholeness.

The book serves as a follow-up to her “masterful” debut, State of Emergency, which examined the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and the national reckoning that followed. In this new work, Mallory ventures deeper, reflecting on resilience and the internal battles that accompany public leadership.

At its core, I Lived to Tell the Story is not simply about activism. It is about what happens after the rallies end, and the cameras fade. It is about healing, survival, and the transformative power of truth.

Mallory’s leadership has shaped modern social movements. She previously served as the youngest-ever executive director of the National Action Network. Her speech in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd, entitled “State of Emergency,” was called “the speech of a generation” by ABC News.

An expert in gun violence prevention, criminal justice reform, and grassroots organizing, Mallory continues to influence national conversations on justice and accountability. She also co-hosts the weekly podcast TMI with Mysonne Lennon, expanding dialogue around culture, politics, and community empowerment.

Mallory’s memoir aligns with the Museum’s mission to explore the ongoing struggle for civil and human rights by connecting past movements to present-day activism. Her story underscores a central truth of the civil rights tradition, that the work for justice is both collective and deeply personal.

“This isn’t the story you think you know; it’s the one you’ve been waiting for,” Mallory writes. On March 12, onsite and virtual audiences will have the opportunity to hear that story firsthand and to engage in a timely conversation about resilience, accountability, and hope.

Event Details

What: I Lived to Tell the Story, Book Talk with Tamika D. Mallory

When: Wednesday, March 12, 2026 | 6:00 pm Central

Where: National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis, TN, and the museum’s YouTube channel

Books: Autographed copies are available for purchase online. A signing opportunity will follow the program.

Tickets and registration information are available at civilrightsmuseum.org. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

