BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the compensation committee of BioCryst’s board of directors granted six newly-hired employees restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 65,850 shares of BioCryst common stock. The RSUs were granted as of March 2, 2026, as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with BioCryst. The RSUs were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of BioCryst’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a restricted stock unit agreement covering the grant.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) and other rare diseases, driven by its deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with these conditions. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of potential first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and injectable protein therapeutics for a range of rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

