Abaxx to Introduce MarketOS™ at FIA Global Cleared Markets Conference to Accelerate Velocity of $915 Billion of Collateral

TORONTO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), today announced it will introduce MarketOS™ at the Futures Industry Association’s (“FIA”) Global Cleared Markets Conference, March 8–11, to accelerate collateral mobility in cleared markets.

The FIA has identified the modernization of post-trade collateral movement as one of tokenization's most compelling use cases. Derivatives markets move billions in daily collateral transfers, yet much of it still settles on banking-hour timelines. Compressing settlement toward real-time could fundamentally reshape how collateral supports trading, clear the path to 24/7 markets, and lower structural margin requirements, with initial margin held at 10 of the leading clearinghouses totaling $915.7 billion at the end of 2024.¹

As BlackRock CEO Larry Fink noted in his 2025 annual letter, however, realizing that potential depends on solving one critical problem: identity verification. Next week, at the FIA conference, Abaxx will introduce MarketOS™, its technology for solving identity verification and accelerating the velocity of collateral.

MarketOS™ is Abaxx’s integrated transaction productivity suite: unifying identity verification, communication, documentation, and agreement workflows for institutional markets. Built on the ID++ protocol, it enables participants, institutions, and intelligent agents to act with verifiable authority, privacy, and legal enforceability embedded directly into transaction workflows.

Identity and enforceable ownership are established at execution, eliminating the need for post-trade verification that slows collateral movement in institutional markets. Supporting applications include Verifier+, Sign, Messenger, and Drive, operating on ID++, Abaxx’s proprietary identity protocol implementing W3C standards on decentralized identity, verifiable credentials and private data stores.

The first use case for MarketOS™, Abaxx Digital Title, has already mobilized physical gold and money market fund shares as collateral through recently executed pilots . By establishing cryptographically secured, transferable evidence of ownership with embedded identity, privacy, and legal finality, Digital Title converts commodities and securities into high-velocity, yield-bearing T+0 instruments, unlocking collateral value across $42 trillion in assets and supporting a more capital-efficient global trading system.²

Elements of MarketOS™ will first be introduced within Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing this year, subject to meeting all regulatory requirements, while the Digital Title pilot program expands to additional collateral use cases, including commodities in transit.

Abaxx will present MarketOS™ at the FIA Global Cleared Markets Conference in Boca Raton from March 8–11. Market participants evaluating collateral mobility and post-trade infrastructure may contact the Abaxx team at ir@abaxx.tech to arrange meetings during the conference.

Abaxx Singapore Share Acquisition

The Company also announces that Abaxx Technologies Corp. (Barbados), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into agreements with minority shareholders of Abaxx Singapore to acquire a total of 1,013,703 ordinary shares of Abaxx Singapore (the “Transaction”). After completion of the Transaction, Abaxx Technologies Corp. (Barbados) will increase its ownership from 91.15% to 93.67% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Abaxx Singapore. The Company did not file a material change report disclosing the Transaction more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Transaction as the details of the Transaction were not settled until shortly prior to the anticipated closing of the Transaction.

¹ Futures Industry Association, Tokenisation: Accelerating the Velocity of Collateral, 2025.

² J.P. Morgan Kinexys, Project EPIC: Fueling Tokenized Finance with On-Chain Enterprise Privacy, Identity and Composability, 2024.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s objectives and future plans, the successful development and implementation of MarketOS, the successful development, expansion and implementation of Abaxx Digital Title, the closing of the Transaction and the development of world energy markets and collateral use cases. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.