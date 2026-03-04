Digital PCR Market Size to Hit USD 35.32 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Cancer Prevalence and Precision Oncology Demand – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital PCR Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per SNS Insider Research, The Digital PCR Market size is estimated at USD 8.92 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 35.32 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.76% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. The growth of the market is driven by increasing cancer prevalence, rising infectious disease outbreaks, and pharmaceutical industry investment in companion diagnostics development.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 8.92 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 35.32 billion

CAGR: 14.76% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Digital PCR Market size is estimated at USD 3.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.42 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.87% from 2026-2035. The U.S. represents the largest market for digital PCR, primarily driven by the extensive cancer research funding, advanced molecular diagnostic infrastructure, and well-developed precision medicine initiatives.

Rising Cancer Prevalence and Precision Oncology Demand to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The adoption of liquid biopsy testing, circulating tumor DNA monitoring, and minimal residual disease detection for improved treatment response assessment and early relapse identification are the main factors driving the growth of the digital PCR market share due to rising cancer prevalence and precision oncology demand. The market's foundation, clinical and research market penetration, and total market share are all being fueled by these customized cancer management and targeted therapy selection options.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc.

Stilla Technologies

JN Medsys

Combinati

Formulatrix

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Biomérieux SA

RainDance Technologies

Eppendorf AG

Danaher Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The consumables & reagents segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 62.47% in 2025, owing to recurring purchase requirements, continuous assay optimization needs, and expanding test volumes across clinical and research laboratories. The instruments segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 15.34% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the technological advancements in droplet generation systems.

By Application

By 2025, the clinical segment contributed the largest revenue share of 56.82% due to increasing cancer diagnostic testing, infectious disease monitoring requirements and companion diagnostic development activities. The research segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 15.12% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for single-cell genomics studies and gene editing validation applications.

By Indication

The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital PCR market with about 48.96%, owing to extensive liquid biopsy applications, circulating tumor DNA analysis requirements, and investment capacity for molecular profiling infrastructure. It is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 15.23% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as oncology research centers, pharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic laboratories seek comprehensive mutation detection platforms.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the digital PCR market with a CAGR of 16.84%, as the awareness about precision diagnostics, government biotechnology investment initiatives, and research infrastructure modernization in developing nations is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 40.82% in 2025 of the digital PCR market due to an established molecular diagnostics industry, extensive cancer research funding, and increased biotechnology sector awareness regarding the advantages of absolute quantification.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (est. 1952) expanded its QX600 Droplet Digital PCR System capabilities with enhanced automation features and increased throughput capacity, aiming to improve clinical laboratory efficiency and research productivity across its global user network.

In May 2024, launched an enhanced QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System featuring real-time partition monitoring and integrated sample preparation modules across global research markets, enhancing workflow simplicity, data quality, and experimental reproducibility.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate global digital PCR installation growth rates, average partition numbers and sensitivity benchmarks, droplet versus chip-based platform market share trends, and workflow automation and throughput enhancement developments.

– helps you evaluate global digital PCR installation growth rates, average partition numbers and sensitivity benchmarks, droplet versus chip-based platform market share trends, and workflow automation and throughput enhancement developments. CLINICAL APPLICATION & DIAGNOSTIC UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze liquid biopsy testing volumes and growth projections, application distribution across oncology and infectious diseases, regional clinical laboratory adoption rates, and companion diagnostic development pipeline activity.

– helps you analyze liquid biopsy testing volumes and growth projections, application distribution across oncology and infectious diseases, regional clinical laboratory adoption rates, and companion diagnostic development pipeline activity. RESEARCH & INNOVATION ACTIVITY INDEX – helps you track academic publication trends in digital PCR, expansion in single-cell analysis and gene expression studies, CRISPR and gene editing validation usage, and adoption across environmental and forensic testing applications.

– helps you track academic publication trends in digital PCR, expansion in single-cell analysis and gene expression studies, CRISPR and gene editing validation usage, and adoption across environmental and forensic testing applications. REGULATORY & QUALITY ASSURANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess FDA and CE-IVD cleared assay growth, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments compliance rates, assay validation and standardization protocol adoption, and inter-laboratory reproducibility performance metrics.

– helps you assess FDA and CE-IVD cleared assay growth, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments compliance rates, assay validation and standardization protocol adoption, and inter-laboratory reproducibility performance metrics. COMPETITIVE TECHNOLOGY POSITIONING ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the technological strength of key players based on platform differentiation, assay portfolio expansion, automation capabilities, regulatory approvals, and strategic collaborations driving market penetration.

Digital PCR Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.92 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 35.32 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.76% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026–2035 Historical Data 2022–2024 Key Segments • By Product (Consumables & Reagents, Instruments, Software & Services)

• By Type (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip-based Digital PCR, Others)

• By Application (Clinical, Research, Forensic)

• By Indication (Oncology, Infectious Disease, Genetic Disorders, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Digital PCR Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

6. Digital PCR Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

7. Digital PCR Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Indication

8. Digital PCR Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.