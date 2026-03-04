LexisNexis Recognizes Visionary Companies From 18 Countries as “Top 100 Global Innovators” for 2026

New York, NY, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced the “Top 100 Global Innovators” for 2026, the companies around the world that are driving innovation in the global economy, based on quantifiable improvement in the patent portfolios held by those companies over the last two years. Representing 18 countries, the top 100 companies were identified through an analysis by LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions using its proven Patent Asset Index methodology across its database of more than 17 million global patent families.

"Innovation can sometimes feel like an abstract concept that is hard to measure and even harder to improve. Happily, patent analytics can provide a relevant and impactful gauge for evaluating innovation from companies across all industries, technologies, and sizes,” said Marco Richter, Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer for LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions. “LexisNexis® Patent Asset Index provides an objective apples-to-apples framework for analyzing innovation leadership based on changes in the strength of each company’s patent assets. This goes beyond simply counting patents. The Top 100 Global Innovators have showcased true leadership by advancing the world’s knowledge and developing technologies and services that help shape a better future.”

Key Insights:

Semiconductors Take the Lead: Having dominated the 2025 ranking by company count, pharmaceuticals cede the top position this year to the semiconductor industry, which leads with 14 honorees. Pharmaceuticals now rank second with 13 companies, followed by Chemicals and Materials with 12 entrants.

Innovators Span the Globe: For the fifth consecutive year, US-based companies dominated the Top 100 Global Innovators with 46 honorees. US-based companies on the list excel in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Technology, while Asia dominates representation in Chemicals and Materials. Notably, within the Asian region there is balanced representation from China, Korea, and Japan, each represented by seven companies. EMEA scores highest in the Automotive sector with strong representation from Germany.

Top 100 Global Innovators by Industry Sector

Industries Americas Asia EMEA Grand Total Semiconductors 6 5 3 14 Pharmaceuticals 10 - 3 13 Chemicals and Materials 1 6 5 12 Consumer Goods 4 4 3 11 Information Technologies 6 2 3 11 Engineering 4 1 5 10 Medical Technologies 7 - - 7 Technology R&D 5 1 - 6 Automotive - 1 5 6 Electronics 2 4 - 6 Biotechnologies 2 - - 2 Appliances - 1 - 1 Conglomerates - 1 - 1 Grand Total 47 26 27 100



New Entrants Range from Startups to Industry Giants: The report introduces 21 new entrants to the list, reflecting the increasingly global and cross-sector nature of breakthrough innovation. From small companies to global conglomerates, those new companies include innovators such as Adeia and Flagship Pioneering (US), Airbus and Safran (EMEA), and Fujitsu and LONGi Green Energy (Asia), illustrating the breadth of momentum, as they span advanced engineering, next-generation electronics, clean energy technologies, and life sciences.

Intellectual Property Drives Corporate Strategy: The report emphasizes the importance of high-quality, impactful patent portfolios in driving competitive advantage and revenue. For example, IBM reflects a value-driven approach, while Adeia focuses on acquiring strategic portfolios for targeted growth, and Huawei and InterDigital demonstrate how strong portfolios underpin sustainable licensing revenue.

Smaller Companies Demonstrate Value of Patent Assets: Smaller, specialist players such as Acuitas Therapeutics, Strong Force IP, Ofinno, and Magic Leap illustrate how focused capabilities and high-value IP can create outsized strategic relevance. This dynamic is reinforced by the combination of two companies on this year’s Top 100 list, as Eli Lilly acquired venture-backed Orna Therapeutics in February.

US and China Dominate Academic Arena: The academic innovation leaders are mostly made up of US and Chinese institutions, highlighting their central role in high-impact research. The United States features leading research institutions such as the Broad Institute, MIT, Harvard, and the University of California, while China shows strong depth across multiple universities and research labs. Europe is solely represented by Germany’s Fraunhofer, underscoring continued strength in applied research and technology transfer.

Five-Year Innovation Momentum Shows Both Change and Continuity: Over five years, Top 100 recognitions have been awarded to 190 companies across 21 countries, led by the United States, followed by China and Germany.





Pharmaceuticals stood out with 87 recognitions, ahead of Semiconductors and Information Technologies. Biotechnologies showed the highest recurrence and stability, while Engineering reflected greater volatility with the lowest average repeat rate of companies.

New: Inventor Network Analysis: This year’s report introduces a new framework for analyzing inventor networks, showing how collaboration patterns drive innovation performance. By mapping co-invention relationships, it identifies teams, key connectors, and knowledge flows. For IP professionals, this framework provides actionable insights to support competitive intelligence, identification of critical inventors, organizational benchmarking, and enhanced M&A due diligence.

The Top 100 Global Innovators list was released as part of the Innovation Momentum 2026: The Global Top 100 report.

Top 100 Global Innovators in Alphabetical Order with Global Headquarters and Industry Sector

Patent Owner HQ Industry 10x Genomics US Biotechnologies Acuitas Therapeutics CA Pharmaceuticals Adeia* US Technology R&D AGCO* US Engineering Airbus Group* NL Engineering Align Technology US Medical Technologies Alnylam Pharmaceuticals US Pharmaceuticals Alphabet US Information Technologies Amazon US Information Technologies Amgen US Pharmaceuticals Apple US Electronics Applied Materials US Semiconductors ARAMCO SA Chemicals and Materials ASM NL Semiconductors ASML NL Semiconductors AutoStore NO Information Technologies BASF DE Chemicals and Materials Becton, Dickinson US Medical Technologies BioNTech DE Pharmaceuticals Boeing US Engineering Bosch DE Automotive Bristol-Myers Squibb US Pharmaceuticals British American Tobacco GB Consumer Goods CATL CN Chemicals and Materials Chengdu Qinchuan IoT CN Technology R&D Coupang US Information Technologies Daikin JP Appliances Deere & Co US Engineering Dyson* SG Consumer Goods E Ink* TW Electronics Edwards Lifesciences US Medical Technologies Eli Lilly US Pharmaceuticals Ericsson SE Information Technologies Flagship Pioneering* US Technology R&D Fujitsu* JP Conglomerates Gilead Sciences US Pharmaceuticals Honor Device* CN Electronics Huawei CN Information Technologies Hyundai Motor KR Automotive IBM US Information Technologies Illumina US Biotechnologies Intel US Semiconductors InterDigital US Technology R&D Intl. Flavors & Fragrances US Chemicals and Materials Intuitive Surgical US Medical Technologies Japan Tobacco JP Consumer Goods JFE Holdings JP Engineering JinkoSolar* CN Semiconductors Johnson & Johnson US Pharmaceuticals KLA US Semiconductors Krones* DE Engineering KT&G KR Consumer Goods Lam Research US Semiconductors LG Chem KR Chemicals and Materials LG Electronics KR Electronics LONGi Green Energy* CN Semiconductors Magic Leap US Electronics Masimo US Medical Technologies MediaTek TW Semiconductors Meta US Information Technologies Moderna Therapeutics US Pharmaceuticals Nestlé CH Consumer Goods Nike US Consumer Goods Nippon Steel* JP Chemicals and Materials Nvidia US Semiconductors Ocado GB Information Technologies Ofinno US Technology R&D OMV Group AT Chemicals and Materials Orna Therapeutics* US Pharmaceuticals P&G US Consumer Goods Philip Morris US Consumer Goods Qualcomm US Semiconductors Regeneron US Pharmaceuticals Roche CH Pharmaceuticals Rolls-Royce GB Engineering ROMTech* US Medical Technologies RTX US Engineering Safran* FR Engineering Saint-Gobain FR Chemicals and Materials Samsung KR Electronics Samsung SDI KR Chemicals and Materials Sanofi FR Pharmaceuticals Schaeffler* DE Automotive SharkNinja* US Consumer Goods Shin-Etsu* JP Chemicals and Materials SK Innovation KR Chemicals and Materials Snap US Information Technologies Strong Force Innovation* US Technology R&D Stryker US Medical Technologies Techtronic HK Consumer Goods Tetra Laval* CH Consumer Goods thyssenkrupp DE Engineering Tokyo Electron JP Semiconductors Topsoe DK Chemicals and Materials TSMC TW Semiconductors Valeo* FR Automotive VW Group DE Automotive ZEISS DE Semiconductors ZF DE Automotive ZTE CN Information Technologies



* Denotes first-time inclusion in the Global Top 100 Innovators list.

The full report is available for download at http://www.lexisnexisip.com/most-innovative-companies-2026

About the Methodology

LexisNexis® conducted an analysis across its database of more than 17 million global patent families to identify companies that are leaders in global innovation. The methodology was based on the LexisNexis Patent Asset Index, which was used to measure the strength and quality of a company’s patent assets. The analysis tracked exceptional shifts in patent portfolio quality over the last two years to identify companies as the “Top 100 Global Innovators” in this year’s “Innovation Momentum 2026” report.

