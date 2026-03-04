Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids

TORONTO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PVF.WT. PVF.PR.V), an affiliate of Partners Value Investments L.P. announced today that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for normal course issuer bids to purchase: (i) up to 1,378,446 of its share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), representing approximately 5% of its currently outstanding Warrants (the “Warrant Bid”); and (ii) up to 3,531,056 of its Class A preferred shares, series 1 (the “Preferred Shares”), representing approximately 5% of its currently outstanding Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Share Bid”, and together with the Warrant Bid, the “Bids”). The Bids will be effective from March 9, 2026 and in connection with the Bids, the Corporation will enter into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker, RBC Dominion Securities Inc. on March 5, 2026. The automatic purchase plan will allow for the purchase of Warrants and Preferred Shares when the Corporation would not ordinarily be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, Warrants and Preferred Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

The Warrant Bid will terminate upon the expiry of the Warrants on June 30, 2026, or such earlier date that the Corporation completes its purchases. The Preferred Share Bid will terminate on March 8, 2027, or such earlier date that the Corporation completes its purchases.

Purchases by the Corporation pursuant to the Bids will be made by its broker through the facilities of the Exchange, other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada. The price which the Corporation will pay for any Warrants or Preferred Shares purchased will be the market price of the Warrants and Preferred Shares at the time of acquisition. Any Warrants and/or Preferred Shares acquired through the Bids will be cancelled. As of February 13, 2026, there were 27,568,934 Warrants and 70,621,137 Preferred Shares outstanding.

As of the expiration of the Corporation’s prior normal course issuers bids which commenced on February 14, 2025 and expired on February 13, 2026, the Corporation repurchased: (i) 85,000 Warrants at an average price of $29.32 and; (ii) 50,000 Preferred Shares at an average price of $0.76.

The Corporation believes that, from time to time, the market price of the Warrants and Preferred Shares may not adequately reflect their value. In such circumstances, the Corporation believes that the repurchase of its outstanding Warrants and Preferred Shares may represent an appropriate and desirable use of its available funds.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416 359 8534.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. Expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements.

Although the Corporation believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, or pandemics/epidemics; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Partnership’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Corporation’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.