SuperDial and Omega Healthcare Partner to Scale Voice AI Automation, Optimizing Revenue Cycle Operations for Customers

New York, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperDial, a healthcare automation platform designed to streamline payer and provider outreach workflows, today announced a formal commercial partnership with Omega Healthcare, an AI-driven healthcare solutions company. Omega Healthcare will enhance its agentic AI platform by integrating with SuperDial’s voice AI automation solution to help customers reduce administrative burdens and accelerate the time to cash.





SuperDial builds voice AI agents that automate high-friction phone calls for healthcare organizations. The Company’s HIPAA and SOC 2 Type 2-compliant voice agents handle outbound calls from providers and billing teams to insurers – navigating phone trees, waiting on hold, and conducting live conversations with payer representatives. These agents support common revenue cycle workflows, such as benefits verification, prior authorization, insurance claim follow-up, provider data validation, and provider credentialing, enrollment, and related outreach.

Under the partnership, SuperDial will work closely with Omega Healthcare to be incorporated into the company’s agentic AI platform, which puts intelligence into action by providing voice automation to deliver measurable revenue cycle operations outcomes for Omega Healthcare’s customers.

SuperDial customizes voice agent configurations on a per-client basis, incorporating client-specific success criteria and workflow context to ensure consistent performance and measurable operational impact.

“We are laser-focused on these calls between billing teams and payers. Billions of these calls are made every year across use cases – they’re extremely expensive and burdensome, and we want to make them a thing of the past,” said Sam Schwager, CEO of SuperDial. “By partnering with Omega Healthcare, we can bring end-to-end voice AI agents to more organizations faster – combining deep workflow integration with key capabilities like IVR tree navigation, phone number lookups, and embedding RCM context at call time.”

Omega Healthcare selected SuperDial based on strategic alignment with its mission of empowering healthcare organizations to thrive. SuperDial’s complementary technology enhances Omega Healthcare’s AI-driven portfolio of solutions designed to reimagine operations across the customers it serves.

“The powerful combination of SuperDial’s demonstrated performance and ability to streamline revenue operations with AI-driven technology, along with our human-in-the-loop expertise, made SuperDial the right partner to help us serve the healthcare ecosystem,” said Anurag Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of Omega Healthcare. "Omega Healthcare typically develops its own AI technology solutions; however, we found significant value and a ‘time to market’ advantage by working with SuperDial. Together, we are rapidly expanding the use of voice automation to help our customers receive critical payer information faster, reduce operational strain on billing teams, and reimagine revenue cycle workflows to ultimately deliver breakthrough results.”

As payer and provider organizations face increasing administrative complexity, the partnership is designed to modernize payer outreach and help healthcare billing operations reclaim crucial time and revenue – replacing hours of insurer calls with workflow-specific, compliant voice AI agents that can execute repetitive tasks end-to-end.

About SuperDial

SuperDial automates high-volume healthcare phone workflows using AI agents that handle repetitive outreach and capture outcomes in a structured, auditable format. SuperDial helps healthcare organizations reduce administrative burden and improve operational efficiency across payer and revenue cycle workflows. Learn more at www.superdial.com.

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare Management Services® (Omega Healthcare) is an AI-driven healthcare solutions company that partners across the healthcare ecosystem to deliver breakthrough results by reimagining and elevating revenue operations. Powered by the Omega Digital Platform®, our agentic AI engine leverages adaptive intelligence to drive automation, complemented by deep human expertise to help optimize performance and deliver sustained financial and clinical outcomes—while enhancing patient satisfaction.

Omega Healthcare empowers organizations across provider, payer, and life sciences sectors to navigate today’s healthcare challenges while building the agility to adapt as healthcare and technology continue to evolve rapidly. Recognized by industry analysts, Omega Healthcare has consistently been ranked a leader in driving operational performance excellence. For more information, visit www.omegahms.com.



