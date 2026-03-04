DeepHealth Unveils Industry’s Most Comprehensive Portfolio of Native Clinical AI Solutions at ECR 2026 

VIENNA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), today unveils at ECR 2026 the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of native clinical AI solutions and services across all core imaging modalities — MR, CT, X-ray, Mammography and Ultrasound — and spanning detection, assessment and monitoring, all available on one platform. With this week’s acquisition of Gleamer, DeepHealth further expands its leadership in advancing screening tools into routine imaging and acute diagnostic care, uniquely positioned to deliver the next era of AI-powered health informatics.

"As European nations scale their screening ambitions and confront rising workload pressures, our integrated portfolio is designed to stage shift disease, empower diagnostic excellence and expand patient access, thereby driving precision care," said Niccolo Stefani, MD, Business Leader Population Health & Clinical AI, DeepHealth. "These solutions transform imaging pathways, enabling healthcare systems to move from reactive treatment to proactive intervention while addressing the realities of diverse European markets, to improve patient outcomes."

The Industry’s Most Comprehensive Native Clinical AI Portfolio

DeepHealth’s expanded European portfolio now delivers a fully integrated, end-to-end suite of modular AI solutions, validated by clinical evidence and proof at scale in real-world settings. Designed to stage-shift disease through earlier detection, the portfolio enhances diagnostic consistency while driving meaningful gains in operational efficiency.

Breast Suite. i A modular solution that integrates AI-powered detection, risk assessment, ii breast density analysis and new mammography analytics based on our recent acquisition of Aquila. Aquila’s solution complements DeepHealth’s existing AI-powered breast imaging portfolio by adding the ability to measure, monitor and improve image quality across technologists, sites and workflows, thereby strengthening clinical teams and enabling connected, scalable care in high-volume screening environments with the strict compliance standards. A landmark Nature Health study validated the real-world impact of applications within the Suite, demonstrating a 21% increase in breast cancer detection rate among over 579,000 women. iii For the millions of women with dense breasts or elevated breast cancer risk, supplemental ultrasound is a critical complement to mammography — and DeepHealth is now extending its Breast Suite to include AI-powered breast ultrasound, building on the strategic acquisition and integration of See-Mode. Moving from detection to proactive care, Breast Suite’s AI-powered risk assessment tool predicts a patient’s near-term risk of developing cancer based only on a mammogram, with 2x greater accuracy than traditional risk models. iv v At ECR 2026, DeepHealth will present research vi showing its AI breast arterial calcifications (BAC) vii algorithm accurately detects cardiovascular risk indicators directly from routine mammography — extending the Breast Suite's clinical value beyond cancer detection.





A modular solution that integrates AI-powered detection, risk assessment, breast density analysis and new mammography analytics based on our recent acquisition of Aquila. Aquila’s solution complements DeepHealth’s existing AI-powered breast imaging portfolio by adding the ability to measure, monitor and improve image quality across technologists, sites and workflows, thereby strengthening clinical teams and enabling connected, scalable care in high-volume screening environments with the strict compliance standards. A landmark Nature Health study validated the real-world impact of applications within the Suite, demonstrating a 21% increase in breast cancer detection rate among over 579,000 women. For the millions of women with dense breasts or elevated breast cancer risk, supplemental ultrasound is a critical complement to mammography — and DeepHealth is now extending its Breast Suite to include AI-powered breast ultrasound, building on the strategic acquisition and integration of See-Mode. Moving from detection to proactive care, Breast Suite’s AI-powered risk assessment tool predicts a patient’s near-term risk of developing cancer based only on a mammogram, with 2x greater accuracy than traditional risk models. At ECR 2026, DeepHealth will present research showing its AI breast arterial calcifications (BAC) algorithm accurately detects cardiovascular risk indicators directly from routine mammography — extending the Breast Suite's clinical value beyond cancer detection. Chest Suite : Chest Suite viii applications automate pulmonary nodule detection, characterization and volumetric quantification with standardized reporting and longitudinal tracking — with the ultimate goal of stage-shifting lung cancer. Applications of this suite support the NHS England’s Lung Cancer Screening program and France’s CASCADE lung cancer screening study, validating AI's role in population-based lung-cancer screening. DeepHealth will present research at ECR 2026 ix x confirming that AI-assisted nodule detection significantly improves radiologists' diagnostic accuracy, interobserver agreement and read efficiency — with consistent performance across both routine clinical and screening low-dose CT examinations.



: Chest Suite applications automate pulmonary nodule detection, characterization and volumetric quantification with standardized reporting and longitudinal tracking — with the ultimate goal of stage-shifting lung cancer. Applications of this suite support the NHS England’s Lung Cancer Screening program and France’s CASCADE lung cancer screening study, validating AI's role in population-based lung-cancer screening. DeepHealth will present research at ECR 2026 confirming that AI-assisted nodule detection significantly improves radiologists' diagnostic accuracy, interobserver agreement and read efficiency — with consistent performance across both routine clinical and screening low-dose CT examinations. Neuro Suite: Neuro Suitexi applications automate neuroimaging analysis to enable proactive neurological care, automatically quantifying key brain structures, including the hippocampus, cortical lobes and subcortical regions, to support precise longitudinal tracking and early intervention for neurodegenerative conditions. Awarded “Best AI in Healthcare 2023” at the Italian Health System Forum, applications within Neuro Suite demonstrated 92% sensitivity in the early identification of hippocampal atrophy associated with mild cognitive disorders and Alzheimer’s disease.xii Central to the solution is its white matter hyperintensity (WMH) algorithm, with DeepHealth research presented at ECR 2026xiii demonstrating expert-level automated quantification and consistent anatomical labeling across multiple FLAIR MRI scans — delivering the granular, reproducible biomarker data that enables meaningful risk stratification and longitudinal assessment at scale.

Prostate Suite : Prostate Suite xiv integrates automated lesion detection and risk classification, intelligent gland segmentation with PSA density calculation and PI-RADS-compliant reporting into one seamless platform, supporting more than nine fusion biopsy systems to eliminate manual data transfer and support radiologists at every critical decision point. Prostate Suite application has been chosen to support TRANSFORM, the U.K.'s largest prostate cancer screening trial in a generation. At ECR, DeepHealth will present a multi-reader study, xv which found applications of the Suite improved radiologists' area under the curve (AUC) and more than doubled interobserver agreement.





: Prostate Suite integrates automated lesion detection and risk classification, intelligent gland segmentation with PSA density calculation and PI-RADS-compliant reporting into one seamless platform, supporting more than nine fusion biopsy systems to eliminate manual data transfer and support radiologists at every critical decision point. Prostate Suite application has been chosen to support TRANSFORM, the U.K.'s largest prostate cancer screening trial in a generation. At ECR, DeepHealth will present a multi-reader study, which found applications of the Suite improved radiologists' area under the curve (AUC) and more than doubled interobserver agreement. Thyroid Suite : Thyroid Suite xvi is an AI-powered, modular solution that automates nodule detection, characterization, measurements and reporting within existing thyroid ultrasound workflows, building on the acquisition and integration of See-Mode. Deployment across more than 200 RadNet sites has demonstrated transformative real-world impact: radiologists accepted AI-based measurements and characterization without correction in greater than 94% of cases xvii and the ability to reduce scan slot time by up to 30%, xviii thereby expanding clinical capacity. DeepHealth’s ECR 2026 clinical data xix reinforces this impact, showing that AI assistance significantly reduced interpretation time while improving radiologist accuracy, agreement and consistency in thyroid nodule characterization.





: Thyroid Suite is an AI-powered, modular solution that automates nodule detection, characterization, measurements and reporting within existing thyroid ultrasound workflows, building on the acquisition and integration of See-Mode. Deployment across more than 200 RadNet sites has demonstrated transformative real-world impact: radiologists accepted AI-based measurements and characterization without correction in greater than 94% of cases and the ability to reduce scan slot time by up to 30%, thereby expanding clinical capacity. DeepHealth’s ECR 2026 clinical data reinforces this impact, showing that AI assistance significantly reduced interpretation time while improving radiologist accuracy, agreement and consistency in thyroid nodule characterization. AI Studio: Supporting its integrated Population Health suites, DeepHealth’s AI Studio Suite provides a unified platform to accelerate enterprise-wide AI adoption with confidence. AI Studio adds more than 140 AI algorithms from over 75 ecosystem partners — alongside DeepHealth’s own clinical AI applications — and seamlessly orchestrates them within the clinical workflow, including the worklist, viewer, reporting modules and workflow engine. The platform enhances automation, streamlines deployment and elevates the viewing and reporting experience. In parallel, AI Studio delivers comprehensive governance capabilities, including AI validation, continuous monitoring and drift management in production, ensuring consistent performance and the safe, reliable scaling of AI across the healthcare enterprise.





“DeepHealth's unified platform has fundamentally changed how we serve our patients,” commented the medical leadership of Emicenter Diagnostic Center in Italy. “From prostate and lung cancer screening to the assessment of neurodegenerative disease, we now have one cohesive, AI-powered ecosystem that gives our radiologists the clinical confidence to detect disease earlier and the workflow efficiency to do it at scale.”

Delivering the Next Era of AI-Powered Health Informatics

With the integration of Gleamer’s solutions into DeepHealth’s established clinical AI suites, the company now offers the most comprehensive radiology AI portfolio in the market adding a significant portfolio in musculoskeletal and X-ray imaging. The combined solutions support screening, detection, interpretation and follow-up across many of the most prevalent cancers, as well as neurodegenerative and musculoskeletal conditions, including trauma and chronic disease.

DeepHealth's expanded clinical AI portfolio,xx including its Diagnostic Suite™ cloud-first enterprise image management and interpretation solution, and the newly CE-marked TechLive™ multimodality vendor-agnostic remote image management solution, will be showcased at ECR 2026 at Booth No. 506 | Hall X5. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.deephealth.com/ECR .



About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for RadNet’s Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in breast, chest, musculoskeletal, neuro, prostate and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system – DeepHealth OS – that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow. Thousands of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. Learn more at deephealth.com .



About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry globally. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com .



