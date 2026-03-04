SCHMID Delivers First Specialized InfinityLine H+ for Panel Level Packaging with Formats up to 700×700mm to Leading U.S. Technology Company

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group (NASDAQ: SHMD) has successfully delivered the first specialized InfinityLine H+ system designed for Panel-Level Packaging (PLP) applications with formats of up to 700×700mm to a leading U.S. technology company.

The newly developed InfinityLine H+ platform is based on a highly flexible, expanded modular architecture, enabling SCHMID to address the rapidly increasing panel sizes required by next-generation substrate manufacturing. The system incorporates advanced engineering concepts enabling horizontal processing of large-format substrates, allowing customers to implement critical process steps with high economic efficiency, high process stability, and improved throughput.

This project highlights SCHMID’s engineering expertise in developing customer-specific production solutions for markets that demand the highest standards in quality, cleanliness, and process control. The delivery further strengthens SCHMID’s position in high-growth applications such as AI-driven computing infrastructure, advanced high-performance computing (HPC) platforms, as well as space and defense electronics.

Addressing the Exponential Growth in AI, HPC Infrastructure and Space & Defense Applications

The global expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure, AI server boards, and HPC platforms – together with rapidly increasing demand in space and defense applications – is reshaping the semiconductor and advanced substrate industry.

Rising interconnect density, increasingly sophisticated power-delivery architectures, the economic scaling of chiplet-based designs, and growing layer counts are significantly increasing process complexity. As a result, manufacturing requirements for IC substrates and Panel-Level Packaging (PLP) are advancing rapidly, demanding new levels of precision, scalability, and process stability.

The newly developed SCHMID Platform directly addresses these evolving Demands

At the core of the expanded InfinityLine H+ platform is a fully single-sided, completely touchless process architecture, designed to ensure maximum cleanliness, process stability, and yield for next-generation substrate and panel-level packaging applications. By utilizing a carrier plate with the build-up structure positioned on top, the system ensures stable and reproducible processing - even for highly complex and sensitive multilayer designs.

Face-Up and Face-Down Processing with Maintained Leading Edge

A key technological highlight is the integrated inline flipping station. It enables both face-up and face-down processing while maintaining the leading-edge orientation throughout the entire process flow.

The flipping operation itself remains single-sided and touchless, ensuring maximum repeatability, stable line integration, and consistent process performance in fully automated manufacturing environments.

Within this architecture, key chemical processes benefit from bottom-side processing which eliminates puddling effects on top surface, an important advantage for larger substrate formats and next-generation applications.

Reduced Dragout & Cleanliness as a Strategic Yield Lever

As substrate density increases, sensitivity to particles and media carry-over rises significantly. Yield performance increasingly depends on process purity and contamination control.

The platform’s architecture is therefore product-specific and engineered to minimize media carry-over. Additionally, particle-free drive solutions in the dryer modules significantly reduce the risk of particulate contamination.

Combined with a fully integrated ESD protection concept and automated real-time process parameter monitoring with closed-loop control, the system delivers stable process windows, high repeatability, and sustainably optimized yield performance - critical performance drivers for next-generation AI- and HPC-boards.

Cleanroom-Ready and Scalable for Next-Generation Applications

The system features a full enclosure design, making it suitable for operation in controlled and clean manufacturing environments.

Executive Statement

Roland Rettenmeier, Chief Sales Officer of SCHMID Group, states:

“The global expansion of AI infrastructure, high-performance computing platforms, and rapidly growing demand in space and defense applications is fundamentally transforming the semiconductor and advanced packaging industry. Increasing interconnect density, advanced power-delivery architectures, and the economic scaling of chiplet-based designs are accelerating the transition from traditional wafer-level packaging toward large-format panel-level technologies.

With the expansion of our modular InfinityLine H+ platform, we have introduced and successfully delivered another technological game-changer for equipment used in IC substrate and panel-level packaging manufacturing. The system directly addresses the structural growth we are seeing in the panel-level packaging ecosystem.

Our customers are investing heavily in next-generation production capacity and require manufacturing solutions that support larger formats, higher resolutions, maximum cleanliness, exceptional process stability, and optimized consumption of chemicals and resources – while consistently delivering superior yield performance.

With solutions such as the InfinityLine H+, SCHMID positions itself as a key innovation partner, enabling the manufacturing infrastructure behind the next generation of AI-driven computing systems.”

With this project, SCHMID reinforces its strategic focus on the fastest-growing segments of the electronics industry and further strengthens its role as a critical technology enabler for the next generation of high-performance IC substrate and panel-level packaging solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com

Contact

Press@schmid-group.com