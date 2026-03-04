EDAP to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026

Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 25 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2026 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before market open on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 25th

Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT

Domestic: 1-800-579-2543

International: 1-785-424-1789

Passcode: EDAP

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751611&tp_key=27ba007fb5

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes, and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics, and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and the United States as a leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists, with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com.

Investor Contacts

Investor Relations

EDAP TMS SA

investor.relations@focalone.com