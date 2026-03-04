Glucose Health Expands Retail Distribution to 2,500+ Stores, Launches National Advertising Campaign

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC), a consumer-health company specializing in soluble-fiber nutrition products that support healthy glucose metabolism and metabolic wellness, today announced the expansion of its national advertising initiatives following accelerated growth in retail distribution.

The Company has doubled its in-store presence to more than 2,500 retail locations nationwide.

The expanded marketing effort is designed to increase brand awareness and consumer engagement as Glucose Health products become increasingly available across the two largest pharmacy chains in the United States.

The national advertising campaign will enhance brand visibility and point-of-sale activation across a diversified media mix, including targeted digital media, hyper-local in-store advertising, out-of-home placements, and national connected TV (CTV) streaming commercials.

“As awareness continues to grow around the benefits of soluble fiber—particularly as dietary fiber has been designated a ‘nutrient of public health concern’ by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture—we’re proud to make Glucose Health products easier to find and purchase,” said Marc Hatch, COO of Glucose Health. “Expanding our advertising efforts ensures that more consumers know where to find our products and understand the value they offer.”

The Company’s brands, GlucoDown and Fiber Up, are manufactured in the United States and distributed through major national retailers and leading online marketplaces. Both products are soluble fiber drink mixes formulated with resistant dextrin, a dietary fiber recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its physiological benefits in lowering post-prandial (after-meal) blood sugar.

These benefits directly support Glucose Health, Inc.’s mission to deliver great-tasting, science-based nutrition products that help maintain healthy glucose levels. The Company’s soluble fiber formulations and methods are patent pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“Our retail partners play a critical role in making essential health products accessible,” added Mark Schaftlein , CEO of Glucose Health. “By aligning our advertising strategy with our expanding retail footprint, we’re investing in long-term relationships that benefit consumers and retailers alike.”

For more information on GlucoDown, visit glucodown.com or search glucodown on Amazon

About Glucose Health, Inc.

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) formulates, manufactures and distributes soluble-fiber nutrition products supporting healthy glucose metabolism and broader metabolic wellness. The Company’s brands—GlucoDown and Fiber Up—are manufactured in the United States and distributed through major national retailers and leading online marketplaces. Glucose Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.



