Habit Turns Up the Heat with a Fresh Take on the BBQ Bacon Char

IRVINE, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit is turning up the flavor with a refreshed take on a fan favorite. The BBQ Bacon Char has been reimagined with an updated build that delivers even more of the bold, balanced flavor guests love.

Built on a freshly chargrilled beef patty and layered with American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, sweet BBQ sauce, crispy onion tanglers, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted seeded bun, the BBQ Bacon Char delivers rich smoke, satisfying crunch, and the made to order quality that defines the brand.

The result is sweet, smoky, stacked, and unmistakably fresh.

“BBQ and bacon? That’s already a power move,” said Executive Chef Jason Triail. “But we went back in and dialed it up. You’ve got sweet new BBQ sauce recipe, hickory smoked bacon, and those crispy onion tanglers bringing the crunch. It’s big smoke and big flavor, but still balanced. You take a bite and you know… it’s fresh like that.”

The refreshed BBQ Bacon Char stays true to Habit’s roots, featuring freshly chargrilled beef, quality ingredients, and thoughtful layering that allows every flavor and texture to hit. Each burger is freshly cooked and made to order, reinforcing the brand’s continued commitment to flavor and freshness.

The BBQ Bacon Char is now available at Habit locations nationwide.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

