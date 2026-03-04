BridgeBio to Present Additional Data from the Phase 3 FORTIFY Trial at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today that additional data from the interim analysis of FORTIFY, the Phase 3 clinical trial of BBP-418 in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9), will be shared in a late-breaking oral presentation at the MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference, taking place in Orlando, Florida on March 8-11, 2026. Additionally, an oral presentation from BridgeBio’s academic collaborators at Yale School of Medicine, along with four posters, will highlight advances in the understanding of BBP-418 and LGMD2I/R9.

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation:

Interim Analysis from Ongoing Phase 3 FORTIFY Study of BBP-418 for Patients with LGMD2I/R9 Meets Efficacy Endpoints

Presenter: Katherine Mathews, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at the University of Iowa’s Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine

Date: Wednesday, March 11 at 2:00 pm ET

Oral Presentation:

A High-Throughput Assay for Measuring Ribitol Response Across FKRP Variants

Presenter: Yujiao Yang, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Associate in the Laboratory of Monkol Lek at Yale School of Medicine

Date: Wednesday, March 11 at 11:30 am ET

Posters:

Systematic Literature Review of Clinical Outcomes and Disease Burden in LGMD2I/R9

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Real-World Insights into LGMD, Including Subtype 2I/R9: Treatment Patterns, Health Care Resource Utilization, and Costs

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Long-Term Survival, Quality-Adjusted Life-Years, and Economic Burden in LGMD2I/R9: A Health Outcomes Model

Date: Tuesday, March 10

The Journey of BBP-418: From LGMD2I/R9 Disease Pathophysiology to Registrational Clinical Trials

Date: Tuesday, March 10

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance

ir@bridgebio.com