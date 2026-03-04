Tower Semiconductor to Participate at OFC 2026 Highlighting its Silicon Photonics Platform for AI, Telecom and Emerging Applications

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, March 4, 2026 - Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry for high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced its participation in upcoming OFC 2026 (Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition), taking place March 17–19, 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, booth #2221. During the event days, company representatives will be available to discuss current and future silicon photonics roadmap.

The company will showcase its popular Silicon Photonics platform that has been the top choice for the industry leaders not only for optical transceivers for Scale-Out and Telecom, but also for exciting growing applications such as co-packaged optics (CPO) for Scale-Up architecture, DWDM lasers, optical circuit switching, FMCW LiDARs for Physical AI, and quantum computing. Tower will also highlight its Silicon Germanium BiCMOS (SiGe) offerings that, together with its SiPho platform, serve the rapidly growing need for higher bandwidth, lower latency and lower power requirements of next-generation AI infrastructure.

Several joint demonstrations with company's partners are planned throughout the event; a detailed schedule will be published on Tower's events webpage.

Additional information and OFC 2026 :

Dates: March 17–19, 2026

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, California

Booth: #2221

To learn more about Tower’s advanced silicon photonics (SiPho) platform and RF & HPA technology offerings, visit here.

