Eco-friendly Cooling Fluid for Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032: Opportunities Driven by Rising Compute Density, New Regulations, and a Need for Sustainable Thermal Management

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco-friendly Cooling Fluid for Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Market Snapshot: Eco-friendly Cooling Fluid for Data Center Market

The Eco-friendly Cooling Fluid for Data Center Market grew from USD 142.27 million in 2025 to USD 153.76 million in 2026. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.93%, reaching USD 242.86 million by 2032.

Adoption is accelerating as high-density data centers, evolving environmental regulations, and supply chain complexity shape new requirements for thermal management strategies.

Eco-friendly cooling fluid solutions are transforming how data centers manage heat and sustainability. As compute density and environmental priorities grow, these advanced dielectric fluids enable organizations to address thermal demands and regulatory scrutiny while supporting resilient, efficient operations across a broad range of deployment scenarios.

Key Takeaways

Eco-friendly cooling fluid adoption is being prioritized as conventional air-based systems hit thermal and energy efficiency limits, especially in high-density environments.

Direct collaboration between technology vendors and operators is simplifying fluid adoption by standardizing compatibility, maintenance, and testing requirements.

Regulatory scrutiny is increasing, making careful consideration of chemical safety, biodegradability, and end-of-life handling essential in procurement decisions.

Competitive advantage is shaped by product transparency, third-party validation, and comprehensive lifecycle support-from deployment to ongoing maintenance.

The shift toward modular, targeted, and retrofittable cooling approaches enables phased upgrades and operational flexibility, particularly valued in colocation and hyperscale deployments.

Procurement strategies now weigh interoperability with existing infrastructure, supply chain transparency, and long-term cost of ownership, rather than purely unit price.

Scope & Segmentation

Cooling Fluid Types: Hydrocarbon-based fluids (including isoparaffinic and paraffinic), natural esters (canola, soy, sunflower), silicone oils (cyclomethicone, PDMS), and synthetic esters (polyol ester, trimellitate blend).

Hydrocarbon-based fluids (including isoparaffinic and paraffinic), natural esters (canola, soy, sunflower), silicone oils (cyclomethicone, PDMS), and synthetic esters (polyol ester, trimellitate blend). Data Center Sizes: Colocation providers, enterprise campuses (segmenting by enterprise size), and hyperscale operators, each with distinct technical and serviceability needs.

Colocation providers, enterprise campuses (segmenting by enterprise size), and hyperscale operators, each with distinct technical and serviceability needs. Deployment Methods: Cold plate, direct-to-chip, and immersion cooling-including single-phase and two-phase immersion-for flexibility across architectures.

Cold plate, direct-to-chip, and immersion cooling-including single-phase and two-phase immersion-for flexibility across architectures. End-use Industries: Financial services, government, healthcare, information and communications technology, and manufacturing, with tailored focus for areas like automotive, food, and pharmaceuticals.

Financial services, government, healthcare, information and communications technology, and manufacturing, with tailored focus for areas like automotive, food, and pharmaceuticals. Sales Channels: Direct sales and OEM partnerships, distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and online channels that enable sampling and small-batch purchases.

Direct sales and OEM partnerships, distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and online channels that enable sampling and small-batch purchases. Regions Analyzed: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), and Asia Pacific, each with unique infrastructure, regulatory, and distribution dynamics.

Tariff Impact

Recent tariff changes and evolving trade policies are influencing sourcing decisions for cooling fluids by introducing volatility into costs and lead times.

Industry response includes increases in domestic production, dual-sourcing arrangements, and investments in local testing and certification to mitigate compliance risks.

Procurement and development teams are optimizing contracts and reformulating products to ensure resilience and adaptability to policy shifts without sacrificing performance.

Why This Report Matters

Delivers practical insights for procurement, engineering, and sustainability leaders to reduce risk while scaling adoption of eco-friendly cooling technologies.

Captures the interplay between technical, operational, and commercial factors shaping product development and deployment in global data center environments.

Equips stakeholders with actionable recommendations to align evolving industry standards, regional regulations, and supply chain best practices.

Conclusion

Eco-friendly cooling fluids provide a viable path to sustainable and resilient data center operations. By aligning procurement, engineering, and supplier relationships, organizations can navigate regulatory complexity and achieve sustainable thermal management.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $153.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $242.86 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

3M Company

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Halopolymer, OJSC

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

LANXESS Deutschland GmbH

Lubrizol Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

Shandong Yuean Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinochem Lantian Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

SRF Limited

The Chemours Company FC, LLC

Zhejiang Fluorine Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qat6jx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment