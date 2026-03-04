Firefly Progresses Toward Development and Commercial Launch of its Foundation Model of the Human Brain Powered by NVIDIA GPU Acceleration

- Company reports 20-fold expansion of commercial footprint, 33-fold increase in EEG/ERP brain scan volumes -

- Harnessing increased data and cutting-edge supercomputing potentially unlocks new AI-driven biomarker discovery capabilities and significantly advances Firefly on its path of building a foundation model of the human brain -

KENMORE, N.Y., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, is pleased to announce a greater than 20-fold expansion of its commercial footprint, and a 33-fold Increase in its EEG/ERP scan volumes.

Through its acquisition of Evoke Neuroscience, Inc. and the successful execution of its key internal growth initiatives, Firefly ended 2025 partnered with 99 commercial users who completed a total of more than 10,800 EEG/ERP brain scans.

The year-over-year increases in partner sites and EEG/ERP clinical assessments represent growth of 1,880% and 3,227%, respectively, since the end of 2024.

“As demonstrated by this significant expansion of our commercial footprint and meaningful increase in our brain scan volumes, we continue to successfully execute against the key pillars of our growth strategy,” said Greg Lipschitz, Firefly’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our mission is to harness the power of AI and EEG/ERP to transform neuroscience and clinical development. With an exponentially growing foundation of clean data, and by deploying NVIDIA L40S GPU acceleration to power next-generation EEG/ERP processing, the Company believes that it is poised to make additional new breakthroughs in cognitive brain biomarker discovery, and to fulfill its goal of building and launching the world’s first EEG/ERP-based foundation model of the human brain.”

About Firefly

Firefly (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions designed to provide clinicians and researchers with unparalleled insights into brain function. Firefly’s proprietary database currently consists of over 191,000 EEG/ERP brain scans, making it the world’s largest known standardized EEG/ERP repository. Firefly’s EEG-based, AI-driven, and FDA-510(k)-cleared brain analytics technology has the potential to revolutionize diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD.

Please visit www.fireflyneuro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws concerning Firefly. These forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to Firefly’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Firefly will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Firefly’s control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the reports and other filings of Firefly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Firefly’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Forward-looking statements included in this press release only speak as of the date they are made, and Firefly does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

