Saltchuk Resources, Inc. and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Announce Commencement of Tender Offer for All Issued and Outstanding Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

SEATTLE and HOUSTON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saltchuk Resources, Inc. (“Saltchuk”) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) (“GLDD”) announced that on March 4, 2026, Saltchuk’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Huron MergeCo., Inc. (“Purchaser”), commenced its tender offer (the “Offer”) for all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of GLDD (“Shares”) at a price of $17.00 per Share in cash, subject to any required tax withholdings and without interest (the “Offer Price”). The Offer is being made pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 10, 2026, by and among Saltchuk, Purchaser, and GLDD (the “Merger Agreement”), which Saltchuk and GLDD announced on February 11, 2026.

The GLDD Board of Directors has unanimously determined that the Merger Agreement and the Offer are in the best interests of GLDD’s stockholders. The GLDD Board of Directors also recommends that the stockholders of GLDD tender their shares to Purchaser pursuant to the Offer.

The Offer will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City time on March 31, 2026, unless extended or earlier terminated. Instructions to tender Shares are being communicated to stockholders through MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the information agent for the Offer, or the institution or brokerage that holds Shares on the stockholder’s behalf.

Purchaser’s obligation to accept and pay for Shares tendered in the Offer is subject to conditions, including satisfaction of a minimum tender condition and other customary conditions for transactions of this type. After the completion of the Offer and the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, Purchaser will merge with and into GLDD, with GLDD continuing as the surviving entity (the “Merger”). As a result of the Merger, outstanding Shares will generally be cancelled and converted into the right to receive an amount equal to the Offer Price, and GLDD will cease to be a publicly traded company and will become wholly-owned by Saltchuk.

Additional Information

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Saltchuk Resources, Inc.

Saltchuk is a privately owned family of diversified freight transportation, marine service, and energy distribution companies, with consolidated annual revenue of approximately $5.6 billion and 8,800 employees. We make multi-generational investments, championing our companies’ individual brands while providing strategic leadership and resources through our Corporate Home. Our companies maintain independent operations guided by shared values: safety comes first, reliability defines our customer relationships, and integrity shapes how we conduct business. We’re committed to each other, to environmental stewardship, and to contributing to our communities, fostering places where anyone would be proud for their children to work. Headquartered in Seattle, additional information is available at www.saltchuk.com.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, which is complemented with a long history of performing significant international projects. In addition, Great Lakes is fully engaged in expanding its core business into the offshore energy industry. GLDD employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production, and project management functions. In its over 136-year history, GLDD has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of approximately 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experience-based performance as they advance through GLDD operations. GLDD’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the GLDD’s culture. GLDD’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

Contact

Eric Birge,

Vice President of Investor Relations,

313-220-3053