Decent Holding Inc. Reports FY2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Decent Holding Inc. Decent Holding Inc.

YANTAI, China, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: DXST) (“Decent“ or the ”Company“), an established wastewater treatment services provider in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for fiscal year 2025 increased by 12.2% to US$12.9 million, from US$11.5 million for fiscal year 2024. Revenue from wastewater treatment service increased by 68.7% to US$4.2 million from US$2.5 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the completion of a wastewater treatment project during fiscal year 2025.
  • Gross profit for fiscal year 2025 grew by 5.42% to $3.4 million, even though the gross profit margin declined to 26.1% from 27.8% in the prior year.

Mr. Dingxin Sun, Chairman of the Company, commented: “Fiscal year 2025 marked a period of significant top-line expansion for the Company, demonstrating our resilience and adaptability in a fluctuating economic environment. Total revenue grew by 12.2%, driven largely by the successful execution of major wastewater treatment projects, which surged by nearly 69% year-over-year. While our core River Water Quality Management and Product Sales segments experienced slight contractions due to shifting customer procurement cycles, the robust demand for our wastewater services successfully offset these declines. This performance validates our diversified service strategy, even as the revenue mix shifted toward these service-heavy projects.”

“Despite the strong revenue growth, the Company faced pressure on its profitability due to this shift in revenue mix combined with substantial strategic and operational investments. Gross profit margin moderated to 26.2%, primarily because the high-growth wastewater segment carries lower gross profit margins compared to our product sales, which conversely saw margin improvement to 39.1%. More significantly, the swing to a net loss of $0.32 million was driven by a sharp increase in operating expenses. This rise was largely attributable to prudent financial measures, including a $0.9 million increase in provisions for credit losses, alongside higher spending on consulting services and R&D intended to bolster our long-term capabilities.”

“Looking ahead, management is focused on further optimizing the Company’s cost structure and improving operating efficiency while sustaining our revenue momentum. We intend to leverage the increased R&D investments made during the past fiscal year to enhance operational efficiencies and improve margins within our lower-margin service segments. By continuing to expand its project pipeline while maintaining disciplined control over administrative costs and credit risk management, management believes that the Company is well-positioned to strengthen profitability and enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Selected Financial Results
Total revenue
Total revenue increased by 12.2%, or $1.4 million, to $12.9 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, compared with $11.5 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, demonstrating the Company’s resilience, adaptability and maintaining profitability in a fluctuating economic environment. Specifically:

  • Revenue from Wastewater Treatment Service for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 rose to $4.2 million from $2.5 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, reflecting a 68.7% increase as the Company successfully completed a wastewater treatment project in the current fiscal year. Cost of revenue for wastewater treatment service was $3.3 million in fiscal year 2025, an 81.1% increase from 2024. As a result, the gross profit margin was 19.7% and 25.2% for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  • Revenue from River Water Quality Management for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 slightly declined to $6.6 million, a 3.6% decrease from $6.9 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenue from Product Sales for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 also slightly declined by 4.6% to $2.1 million, down from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2024. Some of the Company’s regular customers’ procurement demand dropped off due to the reduction of their river water quality management projects, so there was a slight drop on the product sales revenues. Gross profit for product sales for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 increased by 4.4% from the prior year, and gross profit margin was 39.1% and 35.8% for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  • Other Related Revenues increased by 344.4% to $74,218 for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, from $16,700 for the prior year. Gross profit margin was 6.46% for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.

Cost of Revenue
Total cost of revenue for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2025, and 2024, was $9.6 million and $8.3 million, respectively. The increase in cost of revenues is a direct result of the Company’s increase of revenues.

Gross Profit and Margin
Gross profit for the year ended October 31, 2025, was $3.4 million, remaining relatively stable compared with fiscal year 2024. Gross margin declined to 26.2% in fiscal year 2025 from 27.8% in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to a greater proportion of revenue coming from lower-margin wastewater treatment and river water quality management projects.

Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses increased $2.8 million, or 375.4% to $3.5 million for the year ended October 31, 2025. Higher revenues drove a $0.4 million increase in selling expenses, while general and administrative costs grew by $2.1 million, mainly from a $0.9 million rise in the provision for credit losses, $0.3 million higher salary and welfare costs, and $0.9 million more in consultant and service fees. Research and development spending increased by $0.3 million, primarily for engagements with external research institutions.

Net income (loss)
As a result of the factors described above, net loss for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2025 was $322,202, compared to net income of $2.1 million for the fiscal year 2024.

About Decent Holding Inc.
Decent Holding Inc. specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing the water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company’s subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and all other factors discussed in the ”Risk Factors“ section of the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
WFS Investor Relations Inc
Connie Kang, Partner
Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com
Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)


DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)
       
  As of
October 31,
2025		  As of
October 31,
2024		 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash $572,807  $407,031 
Accounts receivable, net  12,382,623   8,702,303 
Prepayment, net     7,699 
Prepaid expenses, current  1,963,359    
Other receivables  5,073   11,410 
Contract assets  1,158,370   603,979 
Due from related parties  490   40,154 
Inventories  128   134 
Interest receivable  10,500    
Total current assets  16,093,350   9,772,710 
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Deferred offering costs  19,884   967,793 
Prepaid expenses, non-current  105,000    
Loan receivable  350,000    
Operating lease assets, net  154,556   67,934 
Finance lease assets, net     43,520 
Property and equipment, net  201,539   242,185 
Intangible assets, net  5,738   6,088 
Deferred tax asset  248,908   136,799 
Total non-current assets  1,085,625   1,464,319 
TOTAL ASSETS $17,178,975  $11,237,029 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $3,175,565  $1,851,723 
Advance from Customers  246    
Due to related parties     63,222 
Payroll payable  15,009   23,401 
Tax payables  1,138,911   821,010 
Other payables  5,005,375   3,353,963 
Finance lease liabilities – current     21,893 
Operating lease liabilities – current  52,217   6,382 
Estimated warranty liabilities  9,650   64,576 
Total current liabilities  9,396,973   6,206,170 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Operating lease liabilities – non-current  54,331   13,550 
Total non-current liabilities  54,331   13,550 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  9,451,304   6,219,720 
         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 495,000,000 shares authorized, 11,250,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)  1,125   1,000 
Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)  500   500 
Subscription receivable  (1,500)  (1,500)
Additional paid-in capital  4,222,882   1,210,094 
Statutory reserve  512,732   402,621 
Retained earnings  3,118,706   3,551,019 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (126,774)  (146,425)
Total shareholders’ equity  7,727,671   5,017,309 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $17,178,975  $11,237,029 


DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)
 
  For The Years Ended
October 31,		 
  2025  2024  2023 
REVENUE         
Wastewater treatment revenue $4,163,965  $2,468,097  $2,355,126 
River water quality management revenue  6,619,693   6,864,631   4,436,214 
Product sales revenue  2,091,469   2,192,864   2,648,445 
Others  74,218   16,700   7,549 
TOTAL REVENUE  12,949,345   11,542,292   9,447,334 
             
COST OF REVENUE            
Wastewater treatment revenue  3,341,944   1,845,434   1,841,604 
River water quality management revenue  4,878,220   5,075,552   3,165,712 
Product sales revenue  1,273,157   1,408,894   1,224,396 
Others  69,423       
TOTAL COST OF REVENUE  9,562,744   8,329,880   6,231,712 
GROSS PROFIT  3,386,601   3,212,412   3,215,622 
             
OPERATING EXPENSES            
Selling expenses  446,718   16,489   70,128 
General and administrative expenses  2,776,341   662,158   851,130 
Research and development expenses  302,118   28,981   122,441 
Impairment loss     33,841    
Total operating expenses, net  3,525,177   741,469   1,043,699 
             
NET (LOSS) PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS  (138,576)  2,470,943   2,171,923 
             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)            
Interest income  14,616   12,343   5,420 
Interest expense        (6,017)
Other income  4,658   851   5,214 
Other expense     (13)   
Total other income  19,274   13,181   4,617 
             
NET (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE TAXES  (119,302)  2,484,124   2,176,540 
             
Income tax expenses  202,900   380,767   316,927 
             
NET (LOSS) INCOME  (322,202)  2,103,357   1,859,613 
             
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  19,651   99,298   (67,065)
             
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $(302,551) $2,202,655  $1,792,548 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding during the year – basic and diluted  16,250,000   15,000,000   15,000,000 
(Loss) Earnings per Ordinary Share – basic and diluted $(0.02) $0.14  $0.12 


DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)
 
  For The Years Ended
October 31,		 
  2025  2024  2023 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:         
Net income $(322,202) $2,103,357  $1,859,613 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Provision for credit losses  842,339   (95,193)  132,561 
Provision for inventory obsolescence     185   26,585 
Gain from the disposal of property and equipment        (5,214)
Depreciation and amortization  70,497   76,594   45,455 
Impairment of property and equipment     33,841    
Amortization of finance lease assets  13,493   14,781   15,098 
Non-cash operating lease expenses  54,501   53,044   49,446 
Deferred income tax effect  (110,563)  10,054   (27,991)
Estimated warranty expenses (reversal)  (54,185)  36,971   27,462 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable  (4,471,382)  (6,318,575)  (626,233)
Prepayment     544,461   1,626,312 
Prepaid expense  (2,060,278)      
Other receivables  6,252   12,393   (15,197)
Contract assets  (546,755)  (450,769)  (150,063)
Due from related party  (58)  96   7,995 
Inventories  5   (127)  1,775,773 
Other assets     16,178   (16,457)
Tax payables  313,463   370,714   344,918 
Other payables  1,628,472   1,540,827   1,015,988 
Accounts payable  1,305,885   1,745,087   87,085 
Advance from customers  243      (4,591,413)
Operating lease liabilities  (54,501)  (53,044)  (52,396)
Amount due to related parties  (62,367)  (20,643)  56,628 
Payroll payable  (8,416)  17,446   (1,709)
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES  (3,455,557)  (362,322)  1,584,246 
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Purchase of property and equipment  (589)  (78,133)  (153,794)
Loan made to third parties  (360,500)      
Loan made to related parties     (39,348)   
Repayment from related parties  39,186      10,759 
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (321,903)  (117,481)  (143,035)
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
Offering cost paid  (1,037,551)  (417,487)  (207,969)
Repayment of bank loans        (1,867,293)
Principal payment for obligation under finance leases  (21,598)  (23,659)  (24,067)
Proceeds from related parties        132,084 
Repayment to related parties     (25,468)  (133,924)
Gross proceeds from offering  5,000,000       
CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES  3,940,851   (466,614)  (2,101,169)
             
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH  2,385   27,990   20,058 
             
NET CHANGE IN CASH  165,776   (918,427)  (639,900)
             
CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR  407,031   1,325,458   1,965,358 
             
CASH AT END OF YEAR $572,807  $407,031  $1,325,458 
             
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION            
Cash paid during the year for:            
Income taxes $  $  $ 
Interest $  $  $6,017 
             
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS            
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $139,933  $  $32,742 
Reclassification from finance lease assets to fixed assets at lease maturity  (29,439)      



GlobeNewswire