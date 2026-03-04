Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology and Cameron Health Partner to Increase Access to Community Cancer Care in Angola, Indiana

ANGOLA, Ind., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) partner practice Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) , a trusted provider of cancer care in northeastern Indiana since 1977, today announced an expansion of services in partnership with Cameron Health to increase access to high-quality, community-based cancer care in Angola.





Cancer rates continue to rise in Angola and across Steuben County, creating a growing need for expanded local oncology services. This expansion builds on a longstanding relationship between FWMOH and Cameron Health, which began in 2001, and reflects a shared commitment to meeting the increasing demand for comprehensive cancer care close to home.

Through this collaboration, FWMOH is expanding both the scope of services and days of service offered at Cameron Health, providing patients with greater access to medical oncology, hematology, infusion therapy, and supportive services, including palliative care. These services are designed to support patients throughout every stage of their cancer journey, with a focus on symptom management, quality of life, and personalized treatment planning.

As part of the expansion, the Regional Cancer Care Center of Angola on the Cameron Health campus has undergone a full interior renovation to better serve patients and staff. Enhancements include an expanded lobby, a dedicated registration and customer service area, five new exam rooms, a private physician office, and 12 infusion bays supported by a dedicated nurses’ station, nourishment area, and medication preparation space. The opposite side of the building was also renovated, providing additional updates to the care space further supporting the recent installation of a new linear accelerator. This expansion reflects the growth of care and services provided within the NICC partnership between FWMOH, ROA, Cameron Health and Parkview Health, allowing for comprehensive cancer care services to live within one location next to Cameron Hospital.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting the growing need for cancer care in Angola and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Praveen Kollipara , Board-certified medical oncologist and president of FWMOH. “By expanding services and increasing our days on site at Cameron Health, we are ensuring patients have greater access to comprehensive oncology care, including palliative care, without having to travel far from home.”

“At Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, our focus has always been on caring for the whole person—not just the disease,” said Dr. Matthew Carr , a Board-certified medical oncologist at FWMOH. “This expansion allows us to bring more of our services directly to the community, helping patients receive timely, personalized care while remaining close to their support systems.”

“We are proud to continue and strengthen our long-standing partnership with Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology,” said Angie Logan , president and CEO, Cameron Health. “As cancer diagnoses increase in our region, this expansion helps ensure our community has access to high-quality, coordinated cancer care right here in Angola.”

To learn more about Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, visit fwmoh.com . For more information about Cameron Health, visit cameronhealth.com . To learn more about American Oncology Network, visit AONcology.com .

About Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology

Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) provides state-of-the-art cancer and blood disorder treatments through a team of dedicated healthcare providers serving northeastern Indiana. Since 1977, FWMOH has cared for thousands of patients, treating more than 40 types of cancer – from bladder to bone, pancreatic to prostate – as well as blood disorders such as hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

FWMOH’s experience physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, and clinical support staff work collaboratively to deliver the high-quality oncologic and hematologic care informed by cutting-edge research and decades of experience. The team emphasizes compassionate, patient-centered care that respects the needs of the whole person.

The following Board-certified physicians are accepting appointments at FWMOH: Farrukh M. Adhami, MD ; Sunil Babu, MD ; Matthew L. Carr, MD ; Shalini Chitneni, MD ; Michael Epstein, MD ; Gary G. Gize, MD ; Ryan Gonzales, MD ; Praveen Kollipara, MD ; Yasolatha Nalamolu, MD ; Screenivasa R. Nattam, MD ; Dolly Rosa Quispe, MD ; Steven N. Rhinehart, MD ; Ahad Sadiq, MD ; Naga Vutukuri, MD ; Richard Zhang, MD ; and David M. Zimmerman, MD . FWMOH’s gynecologic oncologists include Dr. Iwona Podzielinski and Dr. Scott Goodrich .

Learn more at fwmoh.com .

About Cameron Health

Cameron Health is an independent, not-for-profit, healthcare system offering health and wellness services to our community of Steuben County, Indiana, and beyond to northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan. With roots dating back to 1926, we have served generations of families through personalized, compassionate and high-quality care. Today, we offer that same commitment to care in modern facilities with advanced equipment and an outstanding team of physicians and healthcare professionals, who are all dedicated to our patients and the community as a whole. Learn more at cameronhealth.com .

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3292bd81-e8ac-42a1-8d93-9d6158ea1a70