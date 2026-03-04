Brazil Potash Invited to Speak on the Global Food Security Panel at the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors

Participation at One of the World’s Premier Development Finance Gatherings Underscores Growing International Recognition of Brazil’s Strategic Role in Global Food Security



MANAUS, Brazil, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project, today announced that Chief Execuitve Officer, Matt Simpson, has been invited to participate as a speaker on a Global Food Security Panel at the Inter-American Development Bank’s (“IDB” or “IADB”) upcoming Annual Meeting of Governors (“AGM”), to be held in Asunción, Paraguay.

The IDB Annual Meeting of Governors is one of the most significant gatherings in international development finance, convening delegations from all 48 IDB member nations — including multiple Ministers of Finance — alongside senior representatives from other leading multilateral development banks, export credit agencies (“ECAs”), development finance institutions (“DFIs”), and private sector business leaders, bankers and investors from around the world. The inclusion of Brazil Potash on the Global Food Security Panel reflects growing international recognition of the critical role domestic potash production plays in securing Brazil’s position as one of the world’s leading agricultural exporters.

“Being invited to speak at the IDB’s Annual Meeting of Governors is an important validation of the strategic importance of Brazil Potash’s Autazes Project,” said Matt Simpson, CEO of Brazil Potash. “The IDB has the scale, the mandate, and the relationships with countries that matter most to a project like ours. This is precisely the kind of forum where the conversation about Brazil’s fertilizer independence needs to be happening, and we look forward to making the case for why domestic potash production is essential — not just for Brazil, but for global food security as heightened by the current war in Ukraine and turbulent trade flows.”

Brazil’s Food Security Paradox and the Autazes Solution

Brazil is a global agricultural powerhouse, exporting approximately $167 billion in agricultural products annually and possessing the largest reserves of fresh water, among the highest amount of arable land, and a climate that typically enables 2.5 crop cycles per year. Yet despite these extraordinary natural advantages, Brazil imports over 85% of its fertilizer requirements — including more than 95% of its potash, an essential nutrient for efficient crop production — leaving the country’s food production system dangerously exposed to geopolitical disruption and global supply shocks.

“Brazil feeds the world, but right now it cannot feed itself without importing the fertilizers it needs to grow food efficiently,” said Matt Simpson. “That is the food security paradox we are solving. Brazil Potash’s Autazes Project is not just a mining project, it is a strategic national asset that directly addresses Brazil’s most critical agricultural vulnerability while providing a forth major potential supplier outside of conflict/sanctioned zones who currently product ~48% of this critical mineral.”

Located in the Amazonas State, once in production, the Autazes Project is expected to initially produce up to 2.4 million tonnes of potash per year, which management believes could supply approximately 17% of Brazil’s current potash demand concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tonnes per year of greenhouse gas emissions.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

