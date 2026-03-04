SHARC Energy Secures Purchase Order for Back-Flush Only (BFO) System Marking Commercial Launch of New Product

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”), a global leader in Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”) technology, is pleased to announce that it has secured a purchase order for its newly introduced Back-Flush Only (“BFO”) system to be deployed at a Wastewater Treatment Plant in Calgary, Alberta.

This purchase order marks an important milestone for SHARC Energy, representing the commercial launch of the BFO system and further demonstrating the Company’s ongoing development of SHARC Energy’s product portfolio to enable expansion of solutions into new markets.

The BFO system is a passive thermal energy transfer solution specifically designed for applications where source effluent contains no or minimal solids and where high- to medium-temperature effluent is available.

Unlike SHARC’s large-volume filtration systems designed for raw wastewater, the BFO system is optimized for cleaner effluent streams and does not require solids separation or maceration The system leverages passive thermal energy transfer to efficiently harvest and move energy from suitable hydronic sources to where this thermal energy is needed. The BFO system is engineered for applications including:

Non-solids effluent streams

Grey water

Wastewater treatment plant discharge

Data centers

Hydronic HVAC systems

District heating and cooling Ambient Temperature Loops (ATL’s)

By targeting cleaner source streams, the BFO expands SHARC Energy’s addressable market into facilities and infrastructure environments where traditional wastewater energy recovery systems may not be required, but valuable thermal energy is still being discharged.

“This purchase order represents more than a project win — it represents the successful launch of a new product category within our portfolio,” said Michael Albertson, CEO and President of SHARC Energy. “The BFO system allows us to address a broader range of applications, particularly wastewater treatment plant effluent, data centers and hydronic loop systems, where passive thermal transfer can unlock significant energy recovery without complex solids management.”

Wastewater treatment plants process consistent and often elevated-temperature effluent streams, making them ideal candidates for thermal energy harvesting. The Calgary installation demonstrates SHARC Energy’s ability to support municipalities seeking to reduce energy waste, improve system efficiency, and support electrification and decarbonization initiatives.

The BFO complements SHARC Energy’s broader product portfolio, which includes:

PIRANHA – a wastewater-source heat pump utilizing a unique evaporator design capable of delivering potable hot water up to 140°F (60°C) with high efficiency (COP range 3.0–6.0).

SHARC – scalable passive thermal energy transfer systems designed for higher-solids wastewater applications and large-capacity district and multi-building systems.

Together, these solutions enable the harvesting and transfer of thermal energy across residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal applications.

Since its last disclosure on February 4, 2026 and as of the date of this release, SHARC Energy’s Sales Order Backlog1 has increased to $7.8 million, without consideration for any shipments or adjustments since the third quarter of 2025, reflecting ongoing commercial momentum across multiple sectors, the continued maturation of SHARC Energy’s sales pipeline and expanding adoption across diversified end markets.

The Company believes this order validates both the strategic expansion of its product portfolio and the growing recognition of wastewater and hydronic effluent streams as reliable, scalable thermal energy sources.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy transfer from the wastewater discharged down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems exchange thermal energy with wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as “District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Customers | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA | SHARC

