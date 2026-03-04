ICAN Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Respondents Oppose Glyphosate Stockpiling, Reject Manufacturer Immunity

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) released the results of a public opinion poll conducted in response to the Trump Administration’s executive order directing federal agencies to stockpile glyphosate-based herbicides. The poll, which drew 2,569 respondents, found sweeping opposition to federal stockpiling of glyphosate, near-total rejection of legal immunity for manufacturers, and widespread concern about the integrity of safety research used to justify current policies.

Key Findings

97.8 respondents oppose legal immunity for manufacturers of glyphosate-based herbicides — the strongest consensus in the poll. 89.0 oppose the federal stockpiling of glyphosate-based herbicides as part of national preparedness planning. 95.6 are aware that glyphosate-based herbicides have been linked to more than $10 billion in cancer-related jury verdicts and settlements. 95.6 say the November 2025 retraction of a foundational safety study has affected their trust in current glyphosate safety claims.



Context and Background

The poll was launched in February 2026 following the administration’s executive order directing federal agencies to ensure an adequate domestic supply of glyphosate and related chemical herbicides as part of national preparedness planning. The order came amid heightened public scrutiny of glyphosate’s safety profile, driven by several converging developments:

Bayer AG, which acquired Monsanto in 2018, has paid more than $10 billion in verdicts and settlements related to claims that its glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide causes cancer — particularly non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — and continues to face approximately 67,000 active lawsuits. In February 2026, Bayer proposed a $7.25 billion class settlement to resolve current and future claims. (Source: Bloomberg / Insurance Journal, February 17, 2026)

On November 28, 2025, a study published in Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology — long cited as a foundational piece of evidence supporting glyphosate’s safety — was formally retracted, raising further questions about the scientific basis for current regulatory positions.

“These results speak for themselves,” said Del Bigtree, founder and CEO of ICAN. “The American public is paying attention. They know about the billions in legal judgments. They know the key safety study has been retracted. They are sending a clear message: they do not support policies that result in stockpiling products with unresolved safety questions or shield corporations from accountability.”

About the Poll

The ICAN Glyphosate Public Opinion Poll was conducted online in February 2026 and distributed through ICAN’s email list, website, and social media channels. A total of 2,569 respondents answered four multiple-choice questions covering awareness of glyphosate litigation, federal stockpiling policy, manufacturer legal immunity, and the impact of a recent study retraction on public trust. Each question offered three response options: Yes, No, or Unsure.

The full results report, including detailed data visualizations and analysis for each question, is available HERE .

Note: This poll reflects the views of ICAN’s engaged audience and is not presented as a statistically representative sample of the broader U.S. population. Results should be interpreted within the context of the respondent base. A complete methodology note is included in the full report.

About ICAN

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on scientific integrity within the vaccine and pharmaceutical industries. Through investigations, legal actions, public education, and Freedom of Information campaigns, ICAN works to ensure that government health agencies and corporations are held to the highest standards of transparency and accountability. ICAN is the producer of The HighWire, a weekly investigative news program. Learn more at icandecide.org.

Media Contact: Catharine Layton | press@icandecide.org | 512-522-8739

