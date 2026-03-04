CytomX Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 16, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced that it will report full year 2025 financial results on Monday, March 16, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT.

Participants may access the live webcast of the conference call from the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at https://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations. Participants may register for the conference call here and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked PROBODY® therapeutics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), cytokines and T-cell engagers. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes varsetatug masetecan (Varseta-M; CX-2051) and CX-801. Varseta-M is a masked, conditionally activated ADC armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload and directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). EpCAM is a highly expressed tumor antigen that has previously been undruggable due to expression on normal tissues. Varseta-M is designed to open a therapeutic window for this high potential target and is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Varseta-M was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen, now part of AbbVie. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CX-801 is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

Company Contact:

Chris Ogden

SVP, Chief Financial Officer

cogden@cytomx.com

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)

Stephanie Ascher

stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com



Media Contact:

Precision AQ

Colleen Ketchum

colleen.ketchum@precisionaq.com