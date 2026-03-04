ABM Announces Multi-Service Partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies and Citizens Bank Park





PHILADELPHIA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies to deliver fully integrated facility engineering, maintenance and cleaning solutions at Citizens Bank Park.

The partnership includes implementation of ABM Performance Solutions, ABM’s technology-enabled platform designed to drive operational efficiency, enhance service delivery, and provide real-time performance insights across the 40,000 seat ballpark campus.

This agreement highlights ABM’s growing footprint in professional sports and entertainment venues and marks the debut of the ABM Performance Solutions model in a Major League Baseball stadium. With this partnership, ABM now serves 10 MLB teams—approximately one-third of the league—further solidifying its position as a leading facilities solutions provider in sports and entertainment venues nationwide.

The timing of the partnership is especially significant as Philadelphia prepares to host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Citizens Bank Park during America’s 250th anniversary year, placing the ballpark and the city on a national stage.

“We’re honored to partner with the Philadelphia Phillies and support one of the most historic franchises in Major League Baseball,” said Valerie Burd, President of Business & Industry, ABM. “Citizens Bank Park is one of the nation’s most fan-friendly venues, and our team is focused on delivering a clean, safe, and high-performing environment that enhances every aspect of the fan experience—whether it’s Opening Day, the Midsummer Classic, or a summer concert. Bringing our ABM Performance Solutions model to this partnership ensures a data-driven, accountable approach that drives consistency and excellence at scale.”

Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004, has become one of the premier destinations in baseball, hosting millions of fans annually for Phillies games and major events. Through its integrated approach, ABM will deploy a dedicated, trained workforce supported by advanced tools and proven processes to maintain the ballpark’s facilities, preserve its long-term asset value, and ensure readiness for high-profile national events.

“At Citizens Bank Park, delivering an exceptional experience for our fans is our top priority,” said Ed Speer, Director of Facility Operations, Phillies. “ABM brings invaluable expertise in sports and entertainment venues and a commitment to operational excellence. We look forward to working together to maintain the high standards our fans expect.”

ABM serves many of the nation’s leading stadiums and arenas, delivering scalable solutions that include janitorial services, engineering and maintenance, parking, event staffing, and energy and infrastructure support. By combining industry expertise with technology-enabled performance management, ABM helps venues create welcoming, efficient, and resilient environments for fans, teams, and staff alike.

For more information about ABM’s Sports & Entertainment solutions, visit www.abm.com/industries/sports-entertainment.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and more efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.abm.com.

About The Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are a Major League Baseball team. They are the oldest continuous, one name, one city franchise in all professional American sports, dating to 1883. The Phillies are a member of the Eastern Division of Major League Baseball's National League. Since 2004, the team's home has been Citizens Bank Park in the South Philadelphia section of the city, where they have captured a World Series championship (2008), three National League pennants (2008-09, 2022) and seven NL East titles (2007-11, 2024-25). For more information, visit www.phillies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/662cbb38-172e-4b06-adec-6e47d49bd8b1