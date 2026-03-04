Firm’s Formidable Class Action Practice More Than Doubles With Addition of Boni, Zack & Snyder Partners Joshua Snyder, John E. Sindoni, and Benjamin J. Eichel

PHILADELPHIA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky is more than doubling its formidable, national class action practice with the addition of Boni Zack & Snyder, LLC, Partners Joshua Snyder, John E. Sindoni, and Benjamin J. Eichel, it was announced today by. Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Larry Bendesky, Founding Partners of the Firm. The three attorneys – each widely considered consummate class action-complex litigation lawyers - assume their new roles with the Firm effective March 5th.





Joshua Snyder, John E. Sindoni, Benjamin J. Eichel (left to right)

“Patrick Howard and Simon Paris, co-chairs and founders of our stellar class action group, have exceeded all expectations since they joined the Firm in 2007,” said Mr. Mongeluzzi and Mr. Bendesky. “And we could not be more enthusiastic about this significant, timely expansion with the addition of Josh, John and Ben from the outstanding firm of Boni, Zack & Snyder. The fact they’ve successfully worked together with Pat and Simon in leadership roles, on high-profile, high-impact national cases over the years, makes this an incredibly smooth and seamless transition to the benefit of our clients, be they consumers, businesses, or government entities seeking justice in state or federal courts. Their addition does not just add bandwidth to the class action practice, but to the entire Firm.”

Mr. Howard and Mr. Paris added, “We could not be more excited to be joined by Josh, John, and Ben, for whom we have immense professional and personal respect. You learn a lot about attorneys when serving in the litigation trenches as appointed co-lead counsel in myriad major cases – such as the litigation against the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers and distributors - and what we found is that these remarkably skilled lawyers – our new Partners – share our core practice philosophy, and values, that are completely client-focused. Not only are they great lawyers across the practice spectrum, they’re great people committed to our community; that includes their pro bono representation giving voice to the voiceless. We are so fortunate to now be working together on the same team.”

Mr. Snyder said, “It has been my privilege to work with Simon and Pat for nearly twenty years. They are excellent, strategic, and creative attorneys. Our practices have a great deal of overlap, and bringing our teams together allows us to build on that foundation in a meaningful way for clients. As complex class actions and coordinated proceedings continue to grow in scale and sophistication, aligning now allows us to meet that demand with greater resources and national reach.” He added, on behalf of Mr. Sindoni and Mr. Eichel, “We have developed strong professional trust and shared litigation values. Both teams emphasize preparation, collaboration, and a trial-ready approach. That alignment made this transition a natural one. There is a shared commitment to investing the time and resources necessary to litigate complex cases the right way that delivers meaningful results for our clients.”

The newly-expanded team noted that the attorneys are currently serving together as court-appointed interim co-lead counsel in litigation involving alleged anticompetitive conduct in the store-brand infant formula market.

Contacts:

Patrick Howard / phoward@smbb.com / 215-575-3895

Steph Rosenfeld / steph@idadvisors.com / 215-514-4101

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2f58a5c-c453-416e-9c43-111ec5d0dcd6