Medidata and CRIO Empower Over 2,500 Global Research Sites with Seamless Integration to Accelerate Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has announced a partnership with CRIO , the leading provider of site eSource solutions. The collaboration is driving high data quality standards and efficiencies at over 2,500 research sites across about 30 countries by bridging the gap between clinical site operations and global data management.

This partnership delivers a "plug-and-play" digital pipeline that automates the transfer of clinical data from CRIO eSource directly into the Medidata Platform , which supports the Medidata Data , Study and Patient Experiences, removing the technical complexity and high costs of custom configurations. The collaboration has moved beyond simple connectivity to deliver industry-leading performance benchmarks:

Near 100% Data Accuracy: Automated "source-to-EDC" transfer supports data integrity, resulting in a dramatic reduction in queries and data changes

Automated "source-to-EDC" transfer supports data integrity, resulting in a dramatic reduction in queries and data changes 90% Faster Data Entry: Sites can now auto-populate EDC forms with source data, reducing data entry time

Sites can now auto-populate EDC forms with source data, reducing data entry time Broad Market Footprint: One in four US research sites engaged in chronic condition trials now leverage the CRIO-Medidata ecosystem



“Our partnership with CRIO accelerates our strategy connecting site-level eSource and the Medidata Platform,” said Tom Doyle, chief technology officer, Medidata. “This will accelerate workflows for thousands of sites that are often overlooked by traditional integration models, ultimately bringing new therapies to patients faster.”

“For years, clinical sites have been forced to act as manual data bridges between systems, a process that can be time-intensive and prone to error,” said Jonathan Andrus, co-CEO at CRIO. “By integrating CRIO eSource directly with the Medidata Platform, we are eliminating this friction for over 2,500 sites globally, reducing complexity and making clinical research easier for sites.”

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating over 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 38,000 trials and 12 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com . Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors , and follow us at @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About CRIO

CRIO is the leading provider of eSource solutions for clinical research. The platform streamlines data collection and management, ensuring protocol compliance and reducing errors. By eliminating paper source and automating workflows, CRIO helps clinical trial sites and sponsors save time and money, improve data quality, and enhance patient safety. Our digital-first, site- centric approach makes clinical trials more efficient and effective. Learn more at clinicalresearch.io .

