Sharp Electronics of Canada Launches New Versatile Microwave Lineup Featuring Air Fryer and Flatbed Tech

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL) today expanded its kitchen portfolio with three new microwave models designed to solve the most common frustrations of Canadian cooks: limited counter space, uneven heating, and the clutter of multiple appliances.

High-Performance Solutions for Modern Kitchens

The 3-in-1 Air Fryer (SMC0985KSC): A powerful 0.9 cu. ft. all in one that replaces your air fryer, convection oven, and microwave without taking over your countertop. Purpose built for apartments and condos, this compact unit features multistage cooking that combine up to three functions defrosting, cooking, and crisping into a single seamless operation, delivering full size performance in spaces where every inch counts. Learn more: https://sharp.ca/en/product/home-home-appliances-smc0985ksc/

A powerful 0.9 cu. ft. all in one that replaces your air fryer, convection oven, and microwave without taking over your countertop. Purpose built for apartments and condos, this compact unit features multistage cooking that combine up to three functions defrosting, cooking, and crisping into a single seamless operation, delivering full size performance in spaces where every inch counts. Learn more: https://sharp.ca/en/product/home-home-appliances-smc0985ksc/ The Flatbed Innovator (SMC1174KSC): Canada’s first flatbed residential countertop, this 1.1 cu. ft. model removes the traditional turntable. The flatbed design creates a 13” x 13” cooking surface, allowing users to fit large rectangular dishes that would otherwise get stuck in a standard microwave. Learn more: https://sharp.ca/en/product/home-home-appliances-smc1174ksc/

Canada’s first flatbed residential countertop, this 1.1 cu. ft. model removes the traditional turntable. The flatbed design creates a 13” x 13” cooking surface, allowing users to fit large rectangular dishes that would otherwise get stuck in a standard microwave. Learn more: https://sharp.ca/en/product/home-home-appliances-smc1174ksc/ The Over-the-Range (OTR) Workhorse (SMO1961KSC): A spacious 1.9 cu. ft., 30-inch powerhouse featuring Sensor Cook, a smooth gliding Carousel® turntable, and a robust 3 speed, 400 CFM exhaust fan. It eliminates guesswork by automatically adjusting power levels based on your food’s moisture, delivering consistently delicious results with ease. Learn more: https://sharp.ca/en/product/home-home-appliances-smo1961ksc/



Leadership Perspective:

"Our goal with this launch is simple: give Canadians more functionality without taking up more space," says David Servos, Senior Director, Smart Life Business Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. "Whether it’s the flatbed design that fits larger meals or the 3-in-1 model that replaces three separate appliances, we’re focusing on practical tech that actually makes a difference in a busy kitchen."

Quick Specs & Availability

Feature 3-in-1 (SMC0985KSC) Flatbed (SMC1174KSC) Over-the-Range (SMO1961KSC) Capacity 0.9 cu. ft. 1.1 cu. ft. 1.9 cu. ft. Key Tech Air Fry / Convection Inverter / No Turntable Sensor Cook / Carousel® Turntable Best For Multi-cooking in small spaces Large platters & easy cleaning Integrated family kitchens



Availability: The countertop models are currently available at major Canadian retailers, while the OTR model will arrive in late Q2. For more information and pricing, visit Sharp.ca

About Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Sharp Electronics Corporation, is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for both consumers and businesses. Our consumer offerings include smart home and audio appliances, calculators, and other electronics designed to simplify and enrich everyday life. For businesses, we deliver comprehensive office solutions, from professional displays, interactive touchscreens, and Dynabook notebooks to multifunction printers and IT services that enhance productivity and collaboration. Committed to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. develops technologies and solutions that improve efficiency, support smarter workflows, and elevate experiences for all users. Explore more at sharp.ca and stay updated by following our LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Manali Jain

Manager, Brand and Marketing Communications

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

M: 416 357 2914

E: jainm@sharpsec.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da77abed-f3af-4358-89d1-5001656d4a8b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b71298e-b946-4942-a876-8c8bef7efad4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb2d0763-cc7b-4365-886e-759664af12c6