roadsurfer Invites Travelers to Nationwide March Open House Events

Munich, Germany, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- roadsurfer, world’s largest camper van travel company, is inviting travelers to experience the freedom of the open road firsthand with its nationwide Open House events this March. Hosted at rental locations across major U.S. cities, the events give guests the opportunity to explore roadsurfer’s full fleet of campervans and RVs, compare models in person, and connect with the team for expert guidance on planning their next road trip adventure. Designed especially for those new to van travel or considering their first booking, the Open House offers a hands-on introduction to the vehicles, along with exclusive event-only offers and personalized support to help travelers turn their road trip dreams into reality.

These roadsurfer U.S. Open House events will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at rental locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Seattle, Miami, and Phoenix. A Canada Open House will follow on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the company’s Vancouver location. Free and open to the public, the events offer travelers a unique opportunity to tour the vehicles, meet the roadsurfer team, and gain the inspiration and confidence to plan their own road trip adventures.

Registration and additional information about these open house events can be found HERE.

roadsurfer will also be on the road attending industry trade shows in March, including two stops of the Travel & Adventure Show tour. Please see details below and stop by the booth to tour the vehicles and meet the roadsurfer team if you are also attending.

About roadsurfer

Founded in 2016, roadsurfer is the global leader in camper and RV travel. The company offers over 10,000 vehicles across about 100 locations in 16 countries. Based in Munich, roadsurfer provides camper van, motorhome, and RV rentals worldwide, along with RV sales, subscriptions, and access to the roadsurfer spots camping platform in select European markets.

roadsurfer stands for freedom and adventure, making spontaneous road trips easy with smartly equipped campers, flexible booking, unlimited mileage, and the latest models, allowing travelers to hit the road with no fixed itineraries or rigid accommodations.

Learn more at roadsurfer.com

