Garden Stage Limited Announces 200 for 1 Share Consolidation of Class A Shares

Hong Kong, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden Stage Limited (the “Company” or “Garden Stage”), a Hong Kong-based financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of (i) placing and underwriting services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services; and (iii) asset management services, today announced that the authorised, issued, and outstanding Class A shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class A Shares”) of the Company will be consolidated on a 200 for 1 ratio with the marketplace effective date of March 6, 2026.

The objective of the share consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on Nasdaq.

Beginning with the opening of trading on March 6, 2026, the Company’s Class A Shares will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on an adjusted basis, under the same symbol “GSIW” but under a new CUSIP number, G3730L131.

As a result of the share consolidation, each 200 Class A Shares outstanding will automatically consolidated and convert to one issued and outstanding Class A Share with a par value of US$0.02 each without any action on the part of the shareholders. Fractional shares following, and as a result of, the share consolidation, will be cancelled and returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares in the capital of the Company. There will be no change to authorised, issued and outstanding Class B shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class B Shares”) of the Company as a result of the share consolidation.

Immediately prior to the share consolidation, 282,485,623 Class A Shares and 9,250,000 Class B Shares are issued and outstanding. As a result of the share consolidation, (i) the number of total issued and outstanding Class A Shares will be approximately 1,412,428, and (ii) the number of total issued and outstanding Class B Shares will be 9,250,000 Class B Shares.

About Garden Stage Limited

Garden Stage Limited is a holding company incorporated in Cayman Islands, and all of their operations are carried out by the two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong: a) I Win Securities Limited, which is licensed to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”) in Hong Kong; and b) I Win Asset Management Limited, which is licensed to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong. I Win Securities Limited is the Stock Exchange Participant of Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) and holds Hong Kong Stock Exchange Trading Right. I Win Securities Limited is also the participant of the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Garden Stage Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@iwinsec.com