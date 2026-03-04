XFLH Capital Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Rights

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XFLH Capital Corporation (NYSE: XFLHU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing Monday, March 9, 2026, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 10,000,000 units (“Units”) may commence separate trading of the underlying component securities. Each Unit consists of one ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per ordinary share (“Share”), and one right to receive one-seventh (1/7th) of one Share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination (“Right”). Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “XFLHU.”

The Shares and the Rights that are separated will trade on NYSE under the symbols “XFLH” and “XFLHR” respectively. Holders of units will need to have their securities brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company at 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Shares and Rights.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities (Sec File Number 333-290588) was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 30, 2026. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction.

XFLH Capital Corporation

XFLH Capital Corporation is a blank check company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Yanzhe Yang | Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (551) 358-2652

Email: yanzheyang@xflh.online