SpyGlass Pharma to Participate in the Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyGlass Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGP) (“SpyGlass Pharma”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the executive management team will host 1x1 meetings at the Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

About SpyGlass Pharma

SpyGlass Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. The company’s mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic eye conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation.

The SpyGlass Pharma platform, a novel, non-bioerodible drug delivery technology, is designed to be used with various well-established, approved medicines, including bimatoprost and other small molecules, providing flexibility to potentially treat a range of conditions in the front and back of the eye.



The company was founded in 2019 by Malik Y. Kahook, M.D. and Glenn Sussman to solve the lack of ophthalmic innovations that capitalize on durable treatment options. The SpyGlass Pharma platform was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine.

Media Contact:

Nami Surendranath

+1 (402) 507-6757

nsurendranath@dnacommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

investors@spyglasspharma.com