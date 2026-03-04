U+FITJOURNEY Introduces Mild Detox, a Non-Stimulant Digestive Wellness Supplement for Daily Gut Support

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U+FITJOURNEY, a U.S.-based wellness brand specializing in dietary supplements, today announced its continued focus on gentle, routine-friendly digestive wellness solutions with Mild Detox. Mild Detox is a dietary supplement formulated to support digestive balance and gut wellness in a gentle, routine-friendly manner without harsh stimulation

According to the company, Mild Detox is designed for a broad range of consumers, including those who experience occasional constipation or bloating and prefer a mild, non-stimulant approach that still delivers timely digestive support. The product is positioned to balance gentleness with responsiveness, rather than extreme stimulation or delayed effects.

Meeting Demand for Gentle Yet Responsive Digestive Support

In recent years, consumer preferences in digestive wellness have shifted from highly stimulating products toward solutions that emphasize comfort, sustainability, and usability. U+FITJOURNEY developed Mild Detox to serve a broad range of consumers, particularly those who experience occasional constipation or bloating and prefer a non-stimulant approach that delivers timely digestive support. Rather than triggering a digestive response through harsh stimulation, the formulation is designed to work in alignment with the body’s natural rhythm.

A Non-Stimulant Formulation Philosophy

Unlike some traditional approaches that utilize stimulant laxatives like senna leaf, which may cause discomfort or irregularity for certain individuals, Mild Detox follows a non-stimulant formulation philosophy. The product is positioned to balance gentleness with responsiveness, designed to support digestive wellness without abrupt stimulation

The formulation is structured around three complementary support mechanisms:

Gentle Cleanse: Incorporates magnesium compounds and okra as foundational ingredients to support gentle gut and colon wellness. This combination works alongside the natural digestive rhythm.

Incorporates magnesium compounds and okra as foundational ingredients to support gentle gut and colon wellness. This combination works alongside the natural digestive rhythm. Synbiotic Support: Features a synbiotic formulation combining probiotics and prebiotics, with a specific emphasis on Akkermansia (AKK) to support gut microbiome balance and digestive regularity.

Features a synbiotic formulation combining probiotics and prebiotics, with a specific emphasis on Akkermansia (AKK) to support gut microbiome balance and digestive regularity. Botanical Blend: Includes a blend of multiple plant-based botanical ingredients intended to support overall gut wellness and digestive comfort for daily use.







Manufacturing Standards and Quality Oversight

Ensuring product integrity, U+FITJOURNEY reported that Mild Detox is manufactured in U.S.-based, FDA-registered facilities operating under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Furthermore, all batches undergo third-party testing to verify quality.

About U+FITJOURNEY

U+FITJOURNEY is a U.S.-based wellness brand focused on developing dietary supplements designed to support everyday health routines. The company emphasizes science-informed formulation, ingredient transparency, and regulatory compliance. For more information, please visit www.ufitjourney.com .

Disclaimer

The statements referenced in this press release have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. U+FITJOURNEY products are dietary supplements and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease