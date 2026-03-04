JDI Construction Celebrates Over 18 Years of Excellence in Kitchen, Bathroom, and Whole-House Renovations

Vancouver, WA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



JDI Construction, a leading remodeling contractor serving the Vancouver, WA, and Portland, OR metro areas, is excited to celebrate over 18 years of delivering exceptional home renovation services. Since 2007, the family-owned company has completed over 300 successful projects, earning a reputation for quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and client-focused service.



Specializing in Vancouver WA kitchen remodeling, Portland bathroom remodeling contractor services, and comprehensive home addition services that Vancouver area residents trust, JDI Construction offers a complete design-build approach that streamlines the renovation process from initial consultation to final walkthrough.



“We believe every homeowner deserves a space that reflects their lifestyle and enhances their home’s value,” said Art, owner of JDI Construction. “Our in-house team handles everything—from custom cabinetry design to final installation—ensuring seamless communication and exceptional results on every project.”



JDI Construction’s service portfolio includes:



Kitchen Remodeling: Custom cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplash installation, appliance integration, and full design services



Bathroom Renovations: Spa-style showers, tile installation, vanity upgrades, and complete master suite transformations



Home Additions: Office conversions, garage transformations, two-story additions, and bump-outs



Whole-House Remodeling: Complete interior renovations, flooring installation, window replacement, and electrical updates



Exterior Remodeling: Roof replacement, siding installation, exterior painting, and gutter systems



The Vancouver WA remodeling contractor distinguishes itself through several key advantages:

In-House Design and Build: Complete project management under one roof eliminates coordination challenges

Custom Cabinetry Shop: On-site fabrication ensures a perfect fit and personalized design

Transparent Pricing: No hidden fees, with clear upfront estimates provided during free consultations

Licensed and Insured: Fully bonded in both Washington (License: JDICOCN932KZ) and Oregon (CCB: 176101)

Local Supplier Partnerships: Supporting community businesses while delivering cost savings to clients

Recent project highlights include a stunning whole-house remodel in Portland, OR, where outdated 2008 features were transformed into modern, functional living spaces; a spa-inspired bathroom renovation in Camas, WA completed ahead of schedule; and an elegant Vancouver, WA kitchen remodel featuring custom cabinetry and open-concept design.



Client testimonials consistently praise JDI Construction’s professionalism, timely completion, and attention to detail. Kevin D., a recent kitchen remodeling client, shared: “We’re so pleased with the final result. In fact more than pleased, thrilled! Every day in our new kitchen has been a joy.”



JDI Construction proudly serves homeowners throughout Vancouver, WA; Portland, OR; Camas, WA; and surrounding communities in Clark County and the greater Portland metro area.

The company’s commitment to using top-quality materials, maintaining clear communication, and delivering projects on time and within budget has earned recognition on Houzz and generated hundreds of five-star reviews.



Homeowners interested in exploring remodeling options can schedule a complimentary consultation to discuss their vision, timeline, and budget. JDI Construction’s team provides detailed project estimates with transparent pricing, ensuring clients understand all costs before work begins.



For more information about Vancouver WA kitchen remodeling, Portland bathroom remodeling contractor services, or home addition services Vancouver area homeowners trust, visit www.jdiconstruction.co or call (360) 309-9571.



About JDI Construction



Founded in 2007, JDI Construction is a family-owned remodeling contractor specializing in kitchen renovations, bathroom transformations, home additions, and whole-house remodels throughout Vancouver, WA, and Portland, OR. With over 300 completed projects and a commitment to quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and client satisfaction, JDI Construction has become the trusted choice for Pacific Northwest homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces. The company holds contractor licenses in both Washington (JDICOCN932KZ) and Oregon (CCB: 176101).



More Information



To learn more about JDI Construction and its celebration of over 18 years of delivering exceptional home renovation services, please visit the website at https://www.jdiconstruction.co/.



