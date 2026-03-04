Scality announces industry-first $100,000 cyber guarantee for all ARTESCA customers with latest software release

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced the ARTESCA Cyber Guarantee: a $100,000 USD financial guarantee, paid directly to the customer, if an external cyberattack destroys or encrypts data stored immutably on ARTESCA.

Unlike complex vendor programs that advertise larger amounts, but are difficult to claim and often limited to top-tier enterprise buyers, Scality’s guarantee is designed to be clear, accessible, and built for the mid-market. The ARTESCA Cyber Guarantee is simple: $100,000, with straightforward eligibility. It applies to every ARTESCA customer as long as they keep ARTESCA up-to-date and protect data using Object Lock in compliance mode.

This announcement follows the latest ARTESCA 4.1 release, which introduced new cyber-resilience enhancements designed to strengthen secure deployments and protect backup data against ransomware and other destructive attacks.

A cyber-guarantee program for everyone

In an era where ransomware has become a business-disrupting certainty, organizations are increasingly relying on immutable backup storage as their last line of defense. ARTESCA has become a trusted immutable storage target for modern data protection environments, including those built on Veeam, Commvault and other leading backup platforms.

The ARTESCA Cyber Guarantee is a straightforward financial payout designed to help mid-market customers respond quickly and recover. A customer protecting 50TB with ARTESCA may spend only a few thousand dollars per year, yet still qualifies for the same $100,000 payout. This represents an assurance level that is proportionally much higher than programs tied to much larger enterprise purchase commitments.

“Customers count on ARTESCA to ensure their backup data remains safe, recoverable, and tamper-proof even under the most extreme conditions,” said Jérôme Lecat, CEO of Scality. “With this cyber guarantee, we’re putting our money where our architecture is. It’s a simple, direct promise that reflects the confidence we have in ARTESCA’s cyber resilience.”

To further reduce cost-of-entry barriers, Scality does not require customers to purchase a special support or services contract to qualify.

Enhancing cyber resilience by design

The cyber guarantee is offered as a direct consequence of ARTESCA’s ongoing investments in cyber resilience and operational hardening. The latest ARTESCA 4.1.3 release adds capabilities to strengthen core resilience and trust mechanisms, including:



Enhanced certificate and trust management for secure integrations

Improved replication capabilities to support stronger resilience architectures

Expanded support for immutable object protection through Object Lock





Together, these capabilities ensure backup data remains protected, recoverable, and operationally resilient, thereby aligning with the direction industry analysts increasingly emphasize around measurable cyber resilience and assurance.

Availability and eligibility

The ARTESCA Cyber Guarantee builds on the leading CORE5 cyber resiliency and immutability capabilities offered in ARTESCA, and it applies to all commercial ARTESCA licenses. The offer is subject to eligibility requirements and terms as defined in the ARTESCA EULA .

To qualify, customers must:

Deploy a commercial ARTESCA license in production use with a minimum of 50 TB license

Have deployed ARTESCA v4.1.3 or higher

Keep ARTESCA software up-to-date with the latest release

Store protected data using S3 Object Lock in compliance mode

Follow recommended configuration and deployment practices





Customers can contact Scality or an authorized Scality partner for eligibility details and deployment guidance.

Read the ARTESCA Cyber Guarantee FAQs for a detailed explanation of eligibility, technical requirements, and how the guarantee works in practice.

ARTESCA is Scality’s backup-first object storage solution, designed for IT teams that need enterprise-grade resilience without enterprise-grade complexity or cost. It is secure, simple and built-for-backup, providing immutability and cyber-resiliency at multiple levels through CORE5. Additional information can be found at www.artesca.com .

About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, performance, and cost. Designed for end-to-end cyber resilience, only Scality S3 object storage with CORE5 safeguards data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Its patented MultiScale Architecture enables limitless, independent scalability in all critical dimensions to meet the unpredictable demands of modern workloads. The world’s most discerning companies depend on Scality to accelerate high-performance AI initiatives, optimize cloud deployments, and defend their data with confidence. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com and our blog.

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Scality

805.440.6587

scality@avistapr.com