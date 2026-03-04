Collin County 4-H Thanks Red Post Energy CEO Lance Medlin for Inspiring March 2026 County Meeting Presentation

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collin County 4-H proudly recognizes and thanks Lance Medlin, Chief Executive Officer of Red Post Energy, for delivering an engaging and impactful presentation at its March 2026 County 4-H Meeting.

Speaking to 4-H members, families, and volunteer leaders, Medlin provided an educational, entertaining, and inspirational overview of the energy industry, highlighting its evolving technologies, diverse career pathways, and critical role in powering communities and economies. Drawing from his own professional journey, Medlin shared insights into leadership, innovation, and the importance of adaptability in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

A highlight of the evening was Medlin’s reflection on how his experiences in 4-H helped shape his career path. He emphasized that the organization’s focus on hands-on learning, public speaking, responsibility, and service played a foundational role in developing the skills and confidence that guided him into the energy sector and ultimately into executive leadership.

“4-H teaches you how to lead, how to communicate, and how to follow through, and, clearly, Collin County 4-H is encouraging members to take full advantage of opportunities to build practical skills and explore new interests.” Medlin stated. “I thank Josh Isom, the member who spearheaded the Energy Project with his parents, as well as Amanda, Kristy, the Collin County parents, and, most importantly the kids for a great evening; their questions and comments were on point.”

The timing of Medlin’s visit was especially meaningful as Collin County 4-H celebrates the recent launch of its Energy Project, now in its first year. The project was created to introduce youth to the science, technology, and career opportunities within the energy industry, while fostering curiosity about responsible resource development, innovation, and sustainability.





County 4-H leadership noted that Medlin’s presentation provided valuable real-world context for members participating in the new Energy Program and helped connect classroom concepts with industry application.

“We are incredibly grateful to Mr. Medlin for investing his time in our youth,” said Amanda Parks, Collin County 4-H Coordinator. “His story demonstrates how the leadership and life skills developed in 4-H can translate into meaningful, impactful careers. He gave our members a clear vision of what’s possible.”

Collin County 4-H looks forward to continued collaboration with industry leaders and community partners to expand educational programming and provide students with exposure to high-demand career fields.

For more information about Collin County 4-H and its Energy Program club, please contact the Collin County Extension Office.

About Red Post Energy Group

Red Post Energy Group was founded on a simple but urgent belief: America cannot secure its future without secure, scalable, and dispatchable power.

As electrification accelerates, AI and data centers expand, domestic manufacturing resurges, and industrial demand intensifies, the United States faces a defining moment. Energy infrastructure is no longer just a utility issue, it is an economic, technological, and national security imperative.

Red Post Energy Group was created to meet that moment.

Founded by Lance Medlin, a former United States Marine, Red Post Energy was built with a mission-first-mindset bringing together disciplined execution, strategic public-private alignment, and large-scale infrastructure development to strengthen America’s energy backbone.

Red Post Energy Group was founded to move faster, build smarter, and secure America’s power.

For further information, please go to www.redpostenergy.com.

About The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service provides training, publications, apps and programs to bring Texans the latest research in agriculture, natural resources and life sciences.

Improving Texans’ lives through education

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a unique education agency with a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices.

For over 100 years, the agency has improved lives across Texas by delivering innovative science-based solutions and education at the intersection of health, agriculture and environment in communities across the state.

Today, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service continues the legacy of service, bringing together traditional outreach and modernized tools to reach Texans right where they are.

For further information, please go to https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/counties/collin-county/​

About 4-H

4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. 4-H is about having fun, learning, exploring and discovering. In 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders and help shape their communities.

Texas 4-H is a club for kids in 3rd – 12th grade, with programs for K-2. From food science and robotics to fashion design and photography, there’s a 4-H activity for everyone. Find a club near you to start making friends, learn new skills, and be a better you!

For further information, please go to https://collincounty4-h.weebly.com/

Contacts

Amanda Parks, 4-H Agent

Amanda.Parks@ag.tamu.edu

Kristy Grudza, Administrative Assistant

Kristy.Grudza@ag.tamu.edu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5be48339-2a0e-4ef6-8fe9-bc05519f6aa3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1cecd49-21a4-44b2-b91e-b1be631f9705